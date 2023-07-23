LIVE! Music: Joe Stamm Band ready for Peacemaker Music Festival

Joe Stamm Band really likes Fort Smith. They even recorded some songs about it.

As part of Peacemaker's Emerging Artist of the Year program, Joe Stamm and his bandmates came to Fort Smith and recorded the five-song EP titled "Fort Smith" at Sōl Studios on Garrison Avenue.

"It's extremely expensive to record and release music if you want to do it the right way. Any time that somebody comes along willing to partner with you on a project of this scope, and help you get music out in the world, it's just a huge gift."

Keep an eye out for Joe Stamm Band during Peacemaker Music Festival next weekend. The boys perform at 6 p.m. July 28 on the mainstage.

RIVER VALLEY

Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, Joe Stamm Band, The Lowdown Drifters, The Weathered Souls, Taylor Hunnicut, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Meg McRee, Nolan Taylor, Maggie Antone and an After Party with Calder Allen. Tickets are $79.50-$479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band performs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 at King Opera House, 427 Main Street in Van Buren.

Cody Woods and Steven Farmer perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith.

All of Her perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

John "Money In The Bank" Anderson performs a free unplugged acoustic concert at 9 p.m. July 29 in Lee Creek Tavern at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

