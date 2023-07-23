LIVE! Music: New music out from Randall Shreve, Higher Arkies, Bellwether Sirens and more

So far 2023 has been a great year for Arkansas music. While we try to keep up with the local music community, more and more music finds its way to our speakers. Here's just a partial list of what's dropped this year.

Randall Shreve recently released a new album, "Excessively Refined," that's available on vinyl and streaming services. He performs at 7 p.m. July 27 at Bike Rack Brewing in Bentonville. Expect sexy, "wine-soaked, PT Barnum" vibes.

The Bellwether Sirens released their first full-length album, "Goon Hand," just this month for all you punks out there. It was recorded by Raif Box of Holy Anvil Studios. (I'm personally excited about Box's upcoming music festival, Anvil Fest, Aug. 18-19.)

The Higher Arkies dropped a new single, "The Search," on Spotify last week, and they are set to play Soar NWA on Aug. 19, the evening before Jenna & The Soulshakers and Ben del Shreve. They'll be at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville on Oct 7. Keep up with the Higher Arkies at higherarkies.com.

On Aug. 3, Little Rock-based Midnight South opens for Colt Ford at 7:30 p.m. at JJ's Live. Midnight South just released a new single, "Girl From Mississippi." Band member Jeremy Castaldo says the song was written about his preteen summer romance that faded after a few years of letter writing between the seasons.

"The song is about what we would write in those letters, what we imagined our life would be like together one day when we were older. We were kids. We were dreamers. The irony is, I was hurt by a 'Girl From Mississippi,' but the song is about what could have been if the letters continued," Castaldo says. "Musically, we wanted it to feel nostalgic but also have a modern contrast. This tune will definitely be your summer vibe."

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas even released their first ever album, "New Canons," on June 9. Their season begins Sept. 23 with Great Romantics: Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" & Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2.

This list is by no means complete, so if you'd like to mention anyone I forgot, share photos of your band or information about your new song or just get your dates on the music calendar, email mhooper@nwaonline.com.

BENTONVILLE

Daytrip festival, a free local fashion and music event featuring the DayTrip Collective, Bxmbi, Jt London, leaKe, DK Stargod, Obscrdd, Mynt Wave and CACHE, kicks off at 6 p.m. July 29 at the CACHE Studios at 1004 S.E. Fifth St. More information on Eventbrite.

Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. July 27; Carver Commodore performs at 7 p.m. July 28 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

The House of Songs hosts New Tulsa Night featuring music from Pilgrim and Paul Benjamin starting at 7 p.m. July 29 for the Summer Forest Concert Series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Untight, an improvisation-driven sound art project by artist and musician Sam King, starts at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 3 inside James Turrell's "Skyspace," located on the south lawn of the museum. (RSVP requested; limited to 35.) crystalbridges.org.

KC Jazz Ensemble HoraceScope featuring Stan Kessler perform a tribute to the music of Horace Silver for a special concert at 8 p.m. July 28 in Eleven at Crystal Bridges. Presented by Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society. digjazz.com.

Alvvays with special guest Julia Jacklin will perform on Sept. 9. Tickets went on sale July 21. Rina Sawayama performs at Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Format Festival will take place at the Momentary Sept. 22-24.

Oreo Blue with Blew Reed and the Flatheads perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Whiskey Menders play at 7 p.m. July 28; Townsend plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 4; Patti's Pajama Drag Brunch starts at noon Aug. 5 and benefits Clear Spring School at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

Drumming in the Park happens at 6 p.m. Aug. 5; Alyssa Galvan plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 11; Dandelion Heart plays at 4 p.m. Aug. 12 in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St.

Dave Mason plays at 7:30 p.m. July 27; Kristine W performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5; John McEuen and The Circle Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Joe Nichols plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

An Evening of Stories & Songs with Gabe Lee, Thomas Csorba and Caleb Caudle starts at 8 p.m. July 23; School of Rock Allstars perform at 6:30 p.m. July 24; Liam St. John, Joshua Quimby and Evan Honer play at 8 p.m. July 25 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Steel Panther performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Colt Ford and Midnight South perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Alter Bridge and Sevendust play at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Kizomba Sundays con Keke and Skye happens at 6 p.m. July 23; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. July 26; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. July 27; JerGriffin Combo plays at 7 p.m. July 28; Shaggadelic happens at 8 p.m. July 29; and NWA CAMP Open Mic: Midsummer Nights Dream starts at 2 p.m. July 30 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival hosts Composition Conversations at 6 p.m. July 26; Eli Wallace, a Brooklyn-based pianist, improviser, and composer performs at 7 p.m. July 25. trilliumsalonseries.com; CMM hosts Friday night music and food with Amos Cochran at 6:30 p.m. July 28 and a Musical Celebration of Community starts at 7 p.m. July 29 (tickets required) at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah.

Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

Slumbering Sun, Dirt Mother and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. July 27; Diamond Empire Band presents a Little Rock Showcase starting at 9 p.m. July 31; Bryan Bielanski performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 16; and MG Bailey plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

The Mountain Street Stage music series continues at 2 p.m. with The Irie Lions on July 23 and Greenland Station Bluegrass Band July 30 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The concerts are free. faylib.org.

Jesse Aycock and Paul Benjamin play at 9 p.m. July 28; Step Mom, Audio Book Club and The Phlegms play at 9 p.m. Aug. 12; Thru It All plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 17; Jude Brothers, Creekbed Carter and Mckain Lakey perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Smoke and Barrell Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St.

LOWELL

AJ Wilkerson closes out July with three comedy shows July 28-29 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard play July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER is July 29 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

The Phase performs at 8 p.m. July 28; The Uncrowned Kings on July 29; Railyard Live Jazz & Blues Block Party with Michael Fields Jr., King Cabbage Brass Band, Dawn Cate Band and Abstract Citizen starts at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 4 and heats back up at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 with Rodney Block, Jimmy Bratcher, YoungJoo Song Trio, Jeremy Thomas Quartet and Austin Farnam Trio at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St. Shows are free; tables and chairs are available for reservation. railyardlive.com.

Steve Dixon performs at 7 p.m. July 28; Akeem Kemp plays 7 p.m. July 29; and Jenna and the Soul Shakers perform Aug. 4 at The Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

Arkansas Arts Academy continues its summer music series with Jazz Night with Hunter Anderson Trio, Fayetteville Latin Jazz Group and Mountain Street Quintet at 6 p.m. July 29; Prog Night is Aug. 5 with Especially Breakfast, Seascape Architecture and Gallowwalker. Each show takes place in Arkansas Arts Academy's Black Box Theater, 506 W. Poplar St. in Rogers. Tickets for each event are $10 at Eventbrite.

RIVER VALLEY

Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band performs July 23 at King Opera House 427 Main Street in Van Buren.

Cody Woods and Steven Farmer perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith.

All of Her performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

John "Money In The Bank" Anderson performs a free unplugged acoustic concert at 9 p.m. July 29 in Lee Creek Tavern at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, Joe Stamm Band, The Lowdown Drifters, The Weathered Souls, Taylor Hunnicut, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Meg McRee, Nolan Taylor, Maggie Antone and an After Party with Calder Allen. Tickets are $79.50 - $479. More information at peacemakerfest.com.

SILOAM SPRINGS

March to August performs at 7 p.m. July 28 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. marchtoaugustmusic.com.

Samantha Crain plays at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park in downtown Siloam Springs for the Fourth Friday series. Next up are Brick Fields on Aug. 25 and 449 Rewind on Sept. 22. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

Shaun Munday and Carver Commodore perform at 6:30 p.m. July 27 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Black Apple Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with an Improv Takeover July 27; Julie Drake on Aug. 3; Katie Bowman on Aug. 10; Stef Bright on Aug. 17; Dayton Bissett Aug. 24; Cori Stewart and Tiel Pierce on Aug. 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Dirty Flannel Shirt on July 29. Take Cover and 96 Miles perform during the Grape Fest Aug. 4-5 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

Kin & Company performs at 6:30 p.m. July 23 and Sam Allbright on Aug. 25 for the Johnson Square Summer Series on Johnson Square at 5519 Hackett St. in Johnson. Food and drinks are available from local restaurants, and the park is an outdoor beverage district.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

