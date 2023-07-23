Local notes

Butterfly camp

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is hosting its summer day-time camp, "Butterfly Camp," during the week of July 31-August 4 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for kids ages 8 to 11 years old.

Led by dedicated butterfly volunteers and Garden staff members, campers will engage in hands-on lessons, exciting science projects, and a range of pollinator activities. With the help of hand lenses and microscopes, campers will have the opportunity to observe butterflies, caterpillars and eggs up close.

As budding scientists, they will actively participate in real data collection, contributing to valuable research on butterflies and their habitats. Topics for study include habitat, life cycles, coloration and defense and butterfly behaviors. Butterfly Camp offers an immersive experience where campers will develop an appreciation for butterflies and other essential pollinators.

Each camper will receive a caterpillar cage and a caterpillar to raise at home.

To ensure an enjoyable and productive camp experience, basic reading skills are required for all participants. Campers are requested to bring a sack lunch and a water bottle. "Butterfly Camp" is $255 with a $35 discount for BGO members.

Information: bgozarks.org/events.

Veterans retreat

Inspiration Point Center for the Arts in Eureka Springs has announced a new creative arts therapy program being offered free to U.S. military veterans and spouses of veterans. The three-day Veterans Creative Arts Retreat will take place from 4 p.m. Aug. 4 through 6 p.m. Aug. 6.

Sponsored in part by the Arkansas Arts Council and Arvest Bank, all program components including meals and lodging will be provided at no cost to participants.

This unique program to Northwest Arkansas offers veterans a valuable opportunity to channel their thoughts, emotions and feelings by way of artistic expression, while exploring different creative arts options to find the art form that suits them best. Creative arts therapy does not require participants to have any special artistic ability and is particularly useful for people who have difficulty expressing their feelings verbally.

The free three-day retreat will allow participants to sample drama therapy, music therapy and visual art therapy through guided activities led by registered creative arts therapists.

Held primarily on the Inspiration Point campus, also home to Opera in the Ozarks, located just 5 miles west of Eureka Springs, 16311 Highway 62 West, this three-day retreat will include lodging in a private room with a shared bath, all meals and a hands-on afternoon at the nearby Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Evening entertainment will include performances from Soldier Songs and Voices of Northwest Arkansas and other performers.

Featured programming during the retreat will focus on three sessions: Play World, Music World and Art World. Capacity is limited, so early registration by July 28 is recommended.

Information: (479) 253-8595.

Applications requested

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) has announced the opening of applications for its Regional Touring Program grants.

These grants help support projects that showcase the work of touring artists in M-AAA's six-state region of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Arts organizations from within the region may receive matching funds of up to $5,000 when creating a program that brings an out-of-state, but within region, guest artist or ensemble to their venue.

Applications are accepted on a rolling deadline at any point during M-AAA's fiscal year, which is July 1 through June 30, 2024. Grants are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, until the allocation for each state is gone.

The M-AAA Regional Touring Program has a long-standing reputation for its commitment to advancing the arts and fostering community engagement. The program and its grants empower organizations to present outstanding performances, exhibitions and educational initiatives that reach diverse audiences throughout the region.

Applications for the Regional Touring Program grants are open to arts presenters and programmers that specialize in various disciplines, including music, dance, theater, visual arts and multidisciplinary performances. Eligible organizations will have the opportunity to receive matching funds up to $5,000 for touring engagements by exemplary artists and ensembles, enabling them to bring high-quality artistic experiences to diverse communities.

Applicants will be assessed based on their artistic merit, community engagement strategies and potential to deliver impactful cultural experiences. M-AAA encourages organizations to showcase innovative approaches, collaborations, and projects that reflect the rich diversity of the region and foster connections between communities.

The Regional Touring Program is supported by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and is Mid-America Arts Alliance's longest-running granting program. Since its inception in 1982, the program has awarded 2,032 grants totaling $3,668,091 to venues large and small, urban and rural, throughout the region.

Information: maaa.org.