Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Medlocke builds on band’s legacy in summer tour

‚ÄúI promised Gary that I would be there for him and for the band, until the very last note in 'Free Bird' was struck. And here I am, almost 28 years later,‚Äù says Rickey Medlocke about founding member Gary Rossington who died in March of this year. Skynyrd joins ZZ Top and Uncle Kracker for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour stopping July 28 in Rogers. (Courtesy Photo)

Raise your hand if you've ever heard anyone yell "Play Free Bird" at a concert. Keep Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: ‘Til The Last Note Of ‘Free Bird’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content