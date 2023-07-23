Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Darnneil Dewayne Johnson, 33, and Kailand Lashone Parks, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 17.

Abdul Gafoor Mahalthy, 38, of Pine Bluff, and Cautina LeAndie Lutz, 50, of West Monroe, La., recorded July 14.

Shawn Michael Ludwick, 35, and Ashley Marie Jackson, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 20.

Tamer Arafa, 41, and Ashley Nicole Watson, 32, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 18.

Lawrence Andrew Cregget, 56, and Crystal Marie Robinson, 40, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 18.

Divorces

A list of divorces wasn't available from the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office.