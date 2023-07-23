All I-30 lanes clear after multiple-vehicle crash blocked traffic Sunday morning

All lanes on Interstate 30 near Mile Marker 104 in Hot Spring County have been cleared after a multiple-vehicle accident backed traffic up for miles on Sunday morning.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were cleared just after 10:05 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

10:05 a.m. | Multiple-vehicle crash blocks lanes on eastbound I-30, westbound right shoulder Sunday morning

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 30 near Glen Rose in Hot Spring County has blocked multiple lanes of traffic on Sunday morning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the crash happened before 8 a.m. and involved at least two tractor-trailers.

As of 9:55 a.m., the westbound lanes were cleared but the shoulder remained blocked, Parker said. The eastbound lane has the outer lane now open.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 99 and westbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 106, a tweet from the department said.

Parker said the traffic backup is several miles long.

“I’ve heard about a possible injury to one of the drivers, but I am not sure about that, I am waiting on an update myself,” Parker said just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He said the crash was not in a construction zone, but about seven miles from one.

“The commercial vehicles involved are fully loaded. I do not know with what, but that could complicate matters,” Parker said. “They might have to be unloaded before we can move them.”

Parker said the department still was not sure what caused the crash.

He also said Arkansas State Police were on the scene.