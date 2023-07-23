Academy Award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he's recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. "I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I'm coming back," said Foxx, appearing thin. "I'm able to work," he said. Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described as a "medical complication," and Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments since then. "I just didn't want you to see me like that ... I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God and medical professionals for saving his life. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," Foxx said. "Every once in a while I just burst into tears ... because it's been tough, man, I was sick ... but now I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me." Castmates of Foxx's recent "They Cloned Tyrone" -- David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry -- said at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on June 28 that they miss the star. "Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal," Perry said. Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television on Fox TV's musical-comedy show "In Living Color" in 1990. He won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 film "Ray" and a Grammy in 2010 for the song "Blame It." His credits also include "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Collateral" and "Django Unchained."

Souvenir hunters are haunting the Vermont movie set of "Beetlejuice II," featuring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega. State police are investigating two thefts, one of a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration and the other a 150-pound abstract art piece taken from the vicinity of a cemetery. Someone bundled up the lamppost, covered it with tarp and fled in a pickup July 14, while the theft near the cemetery took place several days later, police said. The sequel to the 1988 movie is filming in East Corinth, near the New Hampshire state line. The original Tim Burton horror comedy about a home haunted by ghosts played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, and also starring Winona Ryder, also was filmed in East Corinth. For the sequel, Keaton is reprising his role as the "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice. Also featuring "Wednesday" star Ortega and others, the movie is due to be released next year.