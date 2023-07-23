Netanyahu hospitalized as protests flare

JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital late Saturday for an emergency procedure to implant a pacemaker, plunging the country into deeper turmoil after widespread protests over his contentious judicial overhaul plan.

Netanyahu's office said he would be placed under sedation and a top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, would stand in for him while he underwent the procedure. But in a brief video statement, Netanyahu also declared that he "feels excellent" and planned to push forward with his plan as soon as he was released.

Levin is the mastermind of the overhaul.

Netanyahu's announcement, issued well after midnight, came a week after he was hospitalized for what was described as dehydration. It also came after a tumultuous day that saw some of the largest protests to date against the judicial overhaul plan.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel on Saturday night, while thousands marched into Jerusalem and camped out near the Knesset, or parliament, ahead of a vote expected Monday that would approve a key portion of the overhaul.

Netanyahu and his far-right allies claim the overhaul is needed to curb what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges. But their critics say the plan will destroy the country's system of checks and balances and put it on the path toward authoritarian rule.

President Joe Biden has urged Netanyahu to halt the plan and seek a broad consensus.





The proposed overhaul has drawn harsh criticism from business and medical leaders, and a fast-rising number of military reservists in key units have said they will stop reporting for duty if the plan passes, raising concern that the country's security interests could be threatened. An additional 10,000 reservists announced they were suspending duty Saturday night, according to "Brothers in Arms," a protest group representing retired soldiers.

More than 100 top former security chiefs, including retired military commanders, police commissioners and heads of intelligence agencies joined those calls Saturday, signing a letter to Netanyahu blaming him for compromising Israel's military and urging him to halt the legislation.

The signatories included Ehud Barak, a former Israeli prime minister, and Moshe Yaalon, a former army chief and defense minister.

Proponents say the current "reasonability" standard gives the judges excessive powers over decision-making by elected officials. But critics say removing the standard, which is invoked only in rare cases, would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions, make improper appointments or firings and open the door to corruption.

The overhaul also calls for other sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, from limiting the Supreme Court's ability to challenge parliamentary decisions, to changing the way judges are selected.