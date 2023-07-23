North Little Rock notebook

Bridge resolution on council agenda

It’s been 20 years since officials with the governments of North Little Rock, Little Rock and Pulaski County signed an agreement with the Pulaski County Bridge Facilities Board for the operation, maintenance and enhancement of the Junction Bridge as a pedestrian walkway across the Arkansas River.

That Aug. 27, 2003, agreement is expiring.

So, officials plan to extend the interlocal agreement for an additional 20 years.

On Monday, the North Little Rock City Council will consider a resolution to authorize the mayor to sign off on the extension. The resolution has no apparent opposition.

Little Rock acquired the Junction Bridge and the rights of way at the north and south ends of the bridge for public use, including use for pedestrian walkways between the cities, in 2001. The Arkansas Department of Transportation, then known as the Arkansas Department of Highway and Transportation, provided funds to convert the Junction Bridge to a pedestrian bridge.

City eyes plans of glass recycler

North Little Rock may be home to a glass recycling plant as early as 2024.

Ace Glass and Plastic Recycling, which is a glass and glazing company, would open a facility on an approximately 17-acre site at 100 Campbell Road in North Little Rock.

Epic Glass, a nonprofit, would supply the collected glass. Ace Glass and Plastic Recycling would process it.

Ace Glass and Plastic Recycling LLC and East Fifth Development LLC would acquire, construct and equip the glass recycling plant in the city. North Little Rock would issue bonds and provide a tax break.

According to documents before the City Council on Monday, the city would issue multiple series of taxable industrial development revenue bonds in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $60 million. The city would enter into a pair of Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreements that provide 65% ad valorem tax abatement for a period of 30 years. One agreement would be with Ace Glass, the other with East Fifth.

Today’s Power, city pact weighed

North Little Rock and Today’s Power Inc. plan to enter a $35,000 power purchase agreement.

Under such agreements, a third party agrees to build, maintain and operate a renewable energy system either on the customer’s property or off-site. A power purchase agreement locks in a fixed electricity rate, so an entity can more accurately predict energy expenses and not worry about surprise energy expenses or the financial risk of traditional energy sources, according to the federal Department of Energy.

To d ay ’s Powe r I n c . , founded in 2014 by Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc. to support the 17 electric cooperatives across Arkansas, offers services that include electric vehicle charging, battery energy storage systems, and operations and maintenance.

According to documents before the North Little Rock City Council members, who meet Monday, the city and firm would agree to the following: m Facility: 5.0MW AC, single axis tracking system.

m Location: Approximately 47 acres of Today’s Power Inc.-owned property within the North Little Rock Electric Department’s service territory.

m Interconnection: North Little Rock Electric Department distribution network along a recently upgraded extension studied, approved and constructed by the North Little Rock Electric Department near Today’s Power Inc.’s offices located at 7300 Industry Drive.

m Energy Rate: $0.03766/ kWh, without escalation, reflecting the North Little Rock Electric Department’s avoided cost rate.

m Service Charge: Fixed service charge for operations and maintenance of $100/ month for contract years one through five, without escalation; $2,877.51/month for operations and maintenance starting in Contract Year 6, escalating annually at the lesser of 2% or the Consumer Price Index for the South Region as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

m Term: 25 years with extension options available to the North Little Rock Electric Department.

m Purchase Option: Initial purchase option available to the North Little Rock Electric Department in Contract Year

six.

Meeks rejoins Travelers’ office

Rusty Meeks has rejoined the minor league baseball Arkansas Travelers’ front office on a daily basis.

According to the club, which is based in North Little Rock, Meeks is “sliding back into his previous role of Executive Vice President and CEO.” In early June, Meeks left the Travelers to work for Practice Plus of Little Rock, which provides business service and support to physician practices. He planned to remain affiliated with the baseball team on its board of directors as vice president. But he would no longer be involved in day-to-day operations.

Meeks, 34, started out as an intern with the Travelers in 2007. He became a full time staff employee in 2012.