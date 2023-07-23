FOOTBALL

Jones absent from camp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has not shown up to camp in St. Joseph with the rest of his teammates while seeking a contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday afternoon. Schefter, in a tweet, reported Saturday that the two sides "remain 'far apart'" on a new deal. Jones, 29, is in the last year of a four-year contract with the Chiefs. According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, a player under contract with unexcused late reporting or absence from preseason training camp is subject to a mandatory fine of $50,000 per day. Chiefs veterans were set to report to St. Joseph on Friday. The team had no practice or media access Saturday, with the first full-squad workout in front of fans slated for Sunday morning. Jones tweeted on March 12 that he will not play for another franchise. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said June 15 he looked forward to Jones playing for Kansas City for a "long time."

BASEBALL

Seager put on IL

Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right thumb. Seager said an MRI showed no structural issues with the thumb that he hurt in the series opener Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team. X-rays after he exited the game were negative. The AL West-leading Rangers announced the IL move just minutes before Saturday's game. It is the second time this season Seager has gone on the injured list. Seager got hurt when his hand jammed awkwardly into the base when reaching on a head-first slide to beat out a double in the eighth inning of the series opener against the NL West-leading Dodgers. He said his thumb was sore and swollen, as would be expected. That is his bottom hand as a left-handed hitter, and his throwing hand since he fields right-handed. The Rangers recalled catcher Sam Huff from Class AAA Round Rock. Seager is hitting .350 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 66 games. His batting average would lead the American League if he qualified, but he missed 31 games with a left hamstring strain just two weeks into the season. He was also hurt running the bases then. Seager was running out an opposite-field double into the left-field corner against Kansas City on April 11, and he appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly before pulling up after a few steps and gingerly going to second base.

Golf

Rodgers takes lead

Patrick Rodgers scored eight points Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 31-year-old Rodgers rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 10th with an eagle on the par-5 12th and birdies on the par-4 16th and 18th on the par-71 Old Greenwood layout. Second-rounder leader Ryan Gerard was a point back after a three-point round. The 23-year-old former North Carolina player has special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. Akshay Bhatia was third with 31 after a 17-point round. Beau Hossler had an eight-point day to reach 30 points. Joel Dahmen was at 29 after a 16-point round.

Knight, Szokol win

Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's lone team event. Knight and Szokol closed with a 5-under 65 in better-ball play at Midland Country Club. They finished at 23-under, following a better-ball 61 in the second round Thursday with an alternate-shot 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. Castren and Tan shot a 63. They also finished second last year. The 26-year-old Knight also won the 2019 Ascendant LPGA, while Szokol took her first LPGA Tour title. The U.S. duo tied for fourth last year after missing the cut in 2021. Play was delayed for 1 hour, 40 minutes because of lightning with the leaders on the 13th hole. The teams of Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso (62), Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley (63) and Celine Borge and Polly Mack (63) tied for third at 20 under. Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi had a 63 to finish sixth at 19 under.

Motor sports

Hill survives late

Austin Hill survived a wild restart in the final overtime laps at Pocono Raceway and earned his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday. Hill won the season opener at Daytona and added two more early season wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix, but hadn't won over his last 13 races. He seemed like he might have to settle for another solid finish until he caught a break on the final extra two laps. Josh Berry, needing a win to qualify for the Xfinity playoffs, held the lead until a late wreck brought out the caution. Berry, who won the first two stages, went high, slammed into the wall off the restart and wrecked. Hill had enough fuel in the No. 21 Chevrolet to speed away and get the win. Sam Mayer was second and Chase Elliott, winless in the Cup Series this year, finished third. Riley Herbst and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five. Berry faded to 24th. The 29-year-old Hill said he knew he just had to hit his marks on the last two laps to take the checkered flag for Richard Childress Racing. The last two laps were the only ones he led in the race. Hill, who rebounded from an early speeding penalty, said he was concerned a Chevy already riding on older tires was about out of fuel, but eventually had just enough to perform a victory burnout. Hill's win means five spots are still open with six race left before the 12-car Xfinity playoff field is set. Hill matched series points leader John Hunter Nemechek for most wins this season. Nemechek, who won the last two Xfinity races, finished only 89 laps and was 32nd.