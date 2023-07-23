OPINION | Curtis Varnell: Save yourself time, money by visiting a ghost town closer to home

Winding around hairpin corners overlooking steep cliff edges that dropped hundreds of feet to the plains below was not my idea of fun,...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion
OPINION | Curtis Varnell: Save yourself time, money by visiting a ghost town closer to homeby Curtis Varnell | Today at 1:00 a.m.
In the 1880s, George Chase learned about the mineral source and knew the sphalerites true value as a prime source of zinc, so he purchased the claim to the mine and established the Morning Star Mining Company. Photo by Lawrence Page
Print Headline: Traveling to Colorado just to see a ghost town unnecessary, Arkansas has one too
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT