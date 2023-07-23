Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion

OPINION | Curtis Varnell: Save yourself time, money by visiting a ghost town closer to home

by Curtis Varnell | Today at 1:00 a.m.
In the 1880s, George Chase learned about the mineral source and knew the sphalerites true value as a prime source of zinc, so he purchased the claim to the mine and established the Morning Star Mining Company. Photo by Lawrence Page

Winding around hairpin corners overlooking steep cliff edges that dropped hundreds of feet to the plains below was not my idea of fun,...

Print Headline: Traveling to Colorado just to see a ghost town unnecessary, Arkansas has one too

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT