OPINION| RICK FIRES: Farmboy from Prairie Grove shows how it’s done in big city of Charlotte, N.C.

The farmboy from Prairie Grove made quite an impression on the mound last week in the big city of Charlotte, N.C.

He's Logan Gragg, who leads off our update of players from Arkansas currently in the major leagues or just below 'The Show' at the Class AAA level.

LOGAN GRAGG (PRAIRIE GROVE/CLASS AAA MEMPHIS)

Logan Gragg is off to a hot start at Class AAA Memphis after beginning the year at Class AA Springdale in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization. The 6-foot-5 right-hander had already pitched two games in relief with the Redbirds when he threw 6 scoreless innings and allowed only 2 hits in a 4-0 win at Charlotte.

"It was a little nerve-wrecking, but we have a veteran catcher, Tres Barrera, who's been in the big leagues, and he helped me through it," Gragg said after making his first start at the Class AAA level. "We had a good game plan and I was able to move the ball around and keep the [Charlotte] hitters off balanced."

Gragg was promoted from Class AA Springfield on July 5 and pitched later that night for the Redbirds in Indianapolis. He made one more relief appearance before getting the start for the Redbirds on on July 18 in Charlotte.

"I threw 85 pitches and I could've gone longer," Gragg said. "But I hadn't started in like three weeks, so I was on a pitch count."

Gragg, who used most of his signing bonus from the Cardinals to buy cows for his family's farm, is now within striking distance of realizing his boyhood dream of pitching in the major leagues. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy said he must maintain an even keel and not get overly excited about appearing in a Cardinals uniform with St. Louis.

"I'm starting to hit the reality that I could be pitching in the big leagues," Gragg said. "But I have to keep my adrenaline in check and keep grinding."

DREW SMYLY (LITTLE ROCK/MLB CHICAGO CUBS)

The bio on Drew Smyly from the Cubs' players page claims his nickname is "Smiles," but he hasn't hasn't been doing that much lately after falling to 7-7 with a 4.50 earned run average.

Smyly has failed to go at least five innings in four of his last five starts for the Cubs, who are in competition with the Cardinals for last place in the National League Central. Smyly, who came close to throwing a perfect game earlier this season, is 60-54 with a 4.14 ERA after making his debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2012. But at age 34, the veteran left-hander is near the end of what has been a respectable 11-year career in the major leagues.

JONATHAN DAVIS (CAMDEN/MLB MIAMI MARLINS)

A defensive standout, Jonathan Davis is finally showing enough offensive punch at the plate to stay afloat in the major leagues.

Davis plays for Miami after previous appearances in the Major Leagues with Toronto, Milwaukee, Detroit, and the New York Yankees. Davis, who began the year with a career .198 batting average, is hitting .244 this season while playing all three outfield positions for the Marlins. Davis is currently on the 60-day IL after having surgery on his right meniscus.

JALEN BEEKS (PRAIRIE GROVE/CLASS AAA DURHAM)

Jalen Beeks is trying to work his way back to the Major Leagues after Tampa Bay dispatched him to Class AAA Durham, N.C., earlier this month.

In the meantime, two Prairie Grove High School graduates could face each other when Memphis and Durham begin a six-game series Aug. 8 in Durham.

GAVIN STONE (LAKE CITY/CLASS AAA OKLAHOMA CITY)

Gavin Stone is trying to regain his confidence in Class AAA after being hit hard during brief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season.

Stone, who is rated as the Dodgers' No. 4 prospect, showed his potential when he was named Minor League Player of the Week for July 3-9 after he pitched six strong innings and struck out eight for Oklahoma City.

GRANT KOCH (FAYETTEVILLE/CLASS AAA INDIANAPOLIS)

Grant Koch is trying to figure out Class AAA pitching after playing at Class A and Class AA last season in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Koch has three home runs with Indianapolis but he's batting in the low .200s for the Indians.

ASHTON GOUDEAU (NEWPORT/CLASS AAA TOLEDO)

Times are tough for Ashton Goudeau, who is 1-4 with a 7.36 ERA in 15 games for the Mud Hens, the Class AAA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Goudeau has major league experience with the Colorado Rockies, where he was 3-1 with a 5.83 ERA in 27 games.

GRANT BLACK (NEWPORT/CLASS AAA MEMPHIS)

Another player from Newport trying to get to the big leagues?

That's right. But the former Greyhound from Newport has much work to do with a 2-3 record and 6.99 ERA in 25 appearances with the Redbirds.