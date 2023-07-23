100 years ago

July 23, 1923

The Pine Bluff pike section of Pulaski County Road Improvement District No. 10 was opened yesterday to Sweet Home, five and a half miles from Little Rock. The road has a concrete base and asphalt surface. It will require about two months to complete the highway to Wrightsville, it was said yesterday by D. A MacCrea, engineer for the district. The road to the county line will not be completed until late fall, it was said.

50 years ago

July 23, 1973

The Pulaski County chapter of the American Red Cross is appealing for blood donors of all types because of the extreme shortage of blood, a Red Cross spokesman said. The spokesman said O-positive blood is especially needed.She said the shortage was caused by an increased number of car accidents and other emergency situations in the last several weeks. The Red Cross supplies blood to all local hospitals.

25 years ago

July 23, 1998

SPRINGDALE -- After almost a year in frozen storage, millions of quarter-pound hamburger patties recovered during last summer's massive Hudson Foods Inc. beef recall will be charred into protein meal and used in animal feed. Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc., which acquired Hudson after the record recall, received federal approval last week to process 11.5 million pounds of the suspect beef. The meat will be moved to a vacant Tyson building in the Fort Smith area, where an estimated 41.4 million patties will be unwrapped. "It's not going for human food, not one ounce of it," said Dr. Paul Resweber, assistant manager of the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service office in Springdale. "The public has zip to worry about." E. coli 0157:H7, a potentially deadly bacteria, was found last year in ground beef produced at a Hudson plant in Columbus, Neb. The discovery set off the largest meat recall in U.S. history, eventually toppling Hudson. Of the 25 million pounds recalled, 11.5 million pounds were recovered and put in cold-storage warehouses in Van Buren and Fort Smith.

10 years ago

July 23, 2013

Eight more same-sex couples, two of them legally married outside of Arkansas, have joined a 3-week-old Pulaski County Circuit Court lawsuit aimed at overturning laws that bar legal recognition of their unions. The lawsuit, which names as defendants Gov. Mike Beebe, Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, the state Health Department and six county clerks, was also expanded Sunday to add a fifth complaint and more language to describe the benefits that recognition of marriage brings.