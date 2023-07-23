Outdoors briefs

AGFC suspends Lake Conway limits

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday suspended all daily limits and length limits for fishing on Lake Conway to prepare for draining and renovating the lake.

The AGFC will begin draining Lake Conway to start the largest lake renovation in the agency's 108-year history. Removing limits will allow anglers to harvest a maximum number of fish before they are gone. The lifting of Lake Conway limits went into effect Friday.

Tabbi Kinion, Education Division chief for the Game and Fish Commission, said the agency's fishing education program and Fisheries Division have teamed with partners to tag dozens of fish worth $500 each to the anglers that catch them.

More than 50 fish of all sizes, representing six species were caught, tagged and and distributed throughout the lake in the effort. Anglers have until Oct. 31 to report a tagged fish and claim their prize. Visit agfc.com/lakeconway to submit a tag and claim your prize.

AGFC offers archery course

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Bowhunters Association will hold a special "Introduction to Bowhunting and 3-D Archery Tournaments" workshop from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the AGFC's Fiocchi Shooting Sports Complex in Mayflower.

The Fiocchi Shooting Sports Complex was formerly known as the Camp Robinson Shooting Range.

Otis Lambright, vice president of the Arkansas Bowhunters Association, assists the ABA and AGFC with urban bowhunting orientation and instruction. He said course will be more hands-on than an official Bowhunter Education course with an actual 3-D target shoot. Instructors also can advise new bowhunters on how to shorten the learning curve in the woods and increase their odds of success. Instructors will also give advice on treestand placement and safety.

Maria Glover, a veteran archer, will offer a woman's perspective in bowhunting and tournament archery.

"We're just going to get out, meet some new people and spend some time shooting life-sized targets at the range to add some fun," Lambright said. "That's what the other part of the day's classes will be about, having fun with new friends through 3-D archery meetups and tournaments."

Lambright said that 3-D archery tournaments are excellent ways to stay in tune with your equipment all summer and be ready to make the shot at a deer this fall.

"It's much different than just setting up a target in your backyard or shooting bull's eyes at a range," Lambright said. "We place targets in likely hunting scenarios to challenge you, and you only get one shot per target, just like you'll have in the woods. Elevation changes, grass or trees partially obscuring the animal and random distances all add realism to the shoot. Add the pressure of a little friendly competition and you can almost get that same feeling as the moment you're drawing on a real deer after days of scouting and sitting."

Participants must provide their own equipment for this portion of the day, but newcomers can learn basics with bows provided by the AGFC. Staff from the AGFC's Recreational Shooting Division will teach basic archery instruction with targets, bows and arrows provided, as well as going over tree stand setups and safety.

"We'll be using the same bows that we teach people how to use with our Archery in the Schools Program," said Bill Haynes, AGFC Facility Manager. "We'll have some basic safety instructions and can teach you all the fundamentals to test the waters to see if you're interested in pursuing archery further."

For more information, contact Lambright at (501) 503-9293 or Haynes at (501) 229-8194. Visit arkansasbowhunters.org to learn more about the Arkansas Bowhunters Association.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette