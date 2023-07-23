Outdoors calendar

Sections
by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:34 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

JULY

26 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 meeting. Smoking' in Style BBQ, Hot Springs. Wesley Williams (903) 701-1785 or wwiliiams@ducks.org

27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 13 meeting. Monticello Country Club. Wesley Williams (903) 701-1785 or wwiliiams@ducks.org

AUGUST

1-6 Ducks Unlimited and Arkansas Travelers Mad Mallards Week. Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Ouachita River. Camden ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

10 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited ladies event. Wheatley Civics Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

10 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks, Humphrey. Wesley Williams (903) 701-1785 or wwiliiams@ducks.org

12 Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain, Batesville. Bill Counch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

15 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Silver Star Smokehouse, Texarkana. Wesley Williams (903) 701-1785 or wwiliiams@ducks.org

18 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. AGFC J.B. Hunt Nature Center. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

26 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. Tyler Lawrence (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

SEPTEMBER

14 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Jacksonville Community Center. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Hot Springs chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Crystal Ridge Distillery, Hot Springs. Kevin Langston (479) 359-0909 or kicknaoutdoors@gmail.com

23 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Birdie Hunters Golf Tournament. Ridge Pointe Country Club, Jonesboro. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

26 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

30 South Arkansas Outdoor Social, Open Division Trap Tournament. Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

OCTOBER

5 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Quail Barn. Brandon Keith (479) 644-6642 or thunkit3d@yahoo.com

13 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com

19 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. White Hall Community Center. Chad Stone (870) 692-3013 or stone.chad@yahoo.com

21 Moro Creek chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory, Fordyce. Jerel Saeler (870) 904-1636 or hjsalerinc@gmail.com

26 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Texarkana, AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or greg.knowles@fleetpride.com

28 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. AWA building, Lonoke. Jeremy Reed (501) 239-0681 or jeremyreed24@yahoo.com

28 Conway County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sacred Heart Catholic School, Morrilton. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com

30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Tucker Ward (870) 723-0720 or tuckerward0@gmail.com

