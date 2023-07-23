Overturned tractor-trailer blocks westbound I-30 in Miller County Sunday afternoon

An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked all eastbound traffic on Interstate 30 in Miller County, near Texarkana, on Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Dave Parker, a spokesman for the department, said it could take crews a few hours to move the tractor-trailer because it is leaking diesel fuel.
An incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation Construction and Travel Information System said the tractor-trailer overturned just after 11a.m. on Sunday.
The tractor-trailer was carrying 76,000 pounds of tomatoes, a tweet from the department said at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Parker said they are sending drivers on the eastbound side to Exit 2, though he was not exactly sure where it brings them out on I-30.
Information about injuries or fatalities was not immediately released.