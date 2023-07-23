Overturned tractor-trailer blocks westbound I-30 in Miller County Sunday afternoon

An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked all eastbound traffic on Interstate 30 in Miller County, near Texarkana, on Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the department, said it could take crews a few hours to move the tractor-trailer because it is leaking diesel fuel.

An incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation Construction and Travel Information System said the tractor-trailer overturned just after 11a.m. on Sunday.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 76,000 pounds of tomatoes, a tweet from the department said at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Parker said they are sending drivers on the eastbound side to Exit 2, though he was not exactly sure where it brings them out on I-30.

Information about injuries or fatalities was not immediately released.

This screenshot from the Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic camera on Interstate 30, east of the Interstate 49 interchange, shows workers starting to work on clearing the road just before noon on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Arkansas Department of Transportation)





