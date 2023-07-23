Pair of Arkansas Hawks selected for prestigious basketball camp

Two 17-under Arkansas Hawks, guard Annor Boateng and forward Terrion Burgess, have been selected to the prestigious 3SSB Circuit All-American Camp on Aug. 1-4 in Southern California. It marks the second straight year for the pair to be invited to the event.

"It's an honor to be considered one of the top players in the country, especially with us being a state with three million people and other guys coming from much larger areas," Arkansas Hawks founder Bill Ingram said. "It gives them a chance to see where they stack up and see things they need to work on as well."

Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, of Little Rock Central was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.

He narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn and Indiana on Saturday. He's expected to officially visit the Hogs on July 28-30.

He averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field and 39% from beyond the three-point line this spring and summer for the Hawks. Boateng's turned heads with his strong outside shooting at the Adidas Summer Championships on July 6-9 in Rock Hill, S.C.

"Annor just kept getting better all summer," Ingram said. "Kept improving on his weaknesses that people thought was his weaknesses. He shot 47% at the Adidas Championships from the three-point line. That was incredible and most of those shots were contested. He was getting them off the dribble. I don't know if we've had anybody shoot 47% from the three-point line. It wasn't like he was shooting one three a game, he was shooting six to seven threes a game."

On3.com rates Boateng a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 small forward and No. 9 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Burgess, 6-9, 200 pounds, of Benton is a class of 2025 prospect who played up in the 17-under team and averaged 15.7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks a game while shooting 48% from the field and 35% from beyond the three-point line this spring and summer.

"Terrion was more of a guy that filled up the score sheet with a lot of versatility," Ingram said. "He missed eight weeks because of a high ankle sprain and that's tough to come off and he came back off of it and really hit his stride down the stretch."

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, TCU and others.

A consensus 4-star prospect, On3.com rates Burgess the No. 6 power forward and No. 40 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class. He averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for the Panthers as a sophomore.

Both are two of only 50 players from all the shoe circuits to be invited to the camp. Burgess and Boateng also excelled at the Adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy, in June.

Boateng was named a first-team Adidas Eurocamp selection after averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2 steals a game while shooting 46.2% from behind the three-point line while Burgess received nice praise for his play.

"I think they're on their way to being really, really good on the college level and possibly beyond that," Ingram said.

Both are serious about the classroom with Boateng having a 3.64 grade point average and Burgess having a 3.9 grade point average.

"Both of them are true student-athletes so that makes me proud as well because they take care of their academics," Ingram said.

