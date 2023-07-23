PBSD leader defends millage

Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree broke down the importance of the Aug. 8 millage increase election and detailed the differences among consolidation, annexation and mergers in The Commercial's latest episode of its webcast series, "The Newsroom."

Taxpayers in the district will decide whether the millage rate should increase to 47.7 mills, with the proceeds going to fund the construction of a new Pine Bluff High School at the site of the present campus on West 11th Avenue. The increase would be 6.9 mills for those in the old Dollarway School District and 6 mills in other parts of the PBSD.

"This is not for anybody but kids," Barbaree said. "A Pine Bluff High School [is] for the kids. Prior to ever being in state authority, Pine Bluff facilities needed to be updated ... Our kids need a new facility that is conducive to learning."

The PBSD is approved for $12,817,259 in state funding toward the $67.34 million bond issue, of which $65.83 million will be available after fees. The state funding is for the academic halls of the campus, while the district is also planning for other amenities such as a state-required safe room, theater and basketball arena.

"If we're going to build a new school, we want that," Barbaree recalled the PBSD board stating publicly in reference to a new arena. The Pine Bluff boys basketball team won the 5A state championship in March but plays its home games in a gymnasium that dates back to the early 1950s.

Not everyone agrees with the PBSD's millage increase campaign.

Charline Wright, a retired educator and PBSD stakeholder, said in a letter to the editor printed Saturday that Barbaree on March 15 told her and her husband that the PBSD "would not meet Level 5 Intensive Support on Nov. 8, 2023," -- the five-year anniversary of the state Board of Education affirming state takeover of the PBSD. Under state law, five years after takeover, the state board must decide whether to return such a district to local control, annex or consolidate it with another, or reconstitute it with another form of governance.

Wright suggested, under the LEARNS Act signed into law this year, the PBSD may either be consolidated into the Watson Chapel School District or be subject to "transformational leadership management of a charter school," similar to the Friendship Education Foundation's takeover of the Marvell-Elaine School District.

"In closing, we feel the upcoming millage is premature in that on Nov. 8, 2023, the Pine Bluff School District may not exist," Wright said, in part. By statute, the board would have until June 30, 2024, the end of the fifth school year since the takeover, to remove the district from state control, state deputy education commissioner Stacy Smith said last September.

Level 5 is the most intensive support the ADE can give a school district, but Barbaree clarified such status alone does not determine whether the PBSD regains local control.

Before Wright's letter was published, Barbaree said on "The Newsroom" Level 5 support could still continue with the PBSD under local control, and she added the district will still need support in finances and professional development.

"The Newsroom" episode contains a 3D rendering of the proposed high school and information on where to vote Aug. 8. Early voting is from Aug. 1-7, with the deadline to return absentee applications Aug. 1 and deadline for county-to-county transfers Aug. 4.

The present PBSD is a product of the July 2021 annexation of the Dollarway district, meaning the PBSD expanded by taking in the area that Dollarway served. Both operated under the control of the Arkansas Department of Education at the time of the annexation.

In a consolidation, two or more school districts would be combined to create a new district. The ADE granted the PBSD a limited-authority board late last year, and the board held its first regular meeting in January.

Barbaree said she prefers not to call the merger of Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools, which took effect this month, a consolidation. Tenth- through 12th-graders will attend Pine Bluff High School and seventh- through ninth-graders will attend the Robert F. Morehead and Dollarway High campuses on Fluker Avenue. Those two campuses will comprise Pine Bluff Junior High School.

"We merged the students. I'm going to use the word 'merge,'" Barbaree said.

Barbaree explained at length what went into her decision to alter the schools.

First, she said, the new board had to be trained, "We're going to make sure we have our board meetings, [and] this is what we need to be talking about, and this is what we need to focus on," Barbaree said. "One of the things regarding getting out of state authority shows that we are fiscally sound. We're making fiscal decisions that support our district, so they're not hurting our district but they're improving what's going on."

A review of district finances revealed discrepancies such as hiring more staff as the district enrolled fewer students. That was the biggest thought that went into her decision, she said. When announcing the mergers in March, Barbaree also pointed to the expense of repairing the roof at Jack Robey. The repairs are needed to support a new HVAC system. The other four elementary campuses needed HVAC improvements as well.

Barbaree told the Pine Bluff chapter of the NAACP last month she was confident the state Board of Education, which is the ruling body behind the ADE's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, would vote to return the PBSD to local control by November.

Barbaree also touched on the wave of homicides that claimed four people aged 17 and younger from July 11-16; and how the school district can combat such crimes.

"It's very disturbing," Barbaree said. "... For the '21-22 school year, from June to June, Pine Bluff School District lost nine students to murder. And if you thought about that, that was one kid a month. I came into this position knowing that, and in the fall last year, I was part of the team that the department and Governor – it was Governor [Asa] Hutchinson at the time – created, and it was called GRIP."

GRIP, which stood for Gang Reduction Initiative of Pine Bluff, is now Group Violence Intervention, the director for which is hired by the city of Pine Bluff.

"The school is joining the community outlets to try to ensure we are doing all the things [we can] to educate kids on how to stay safe and be safe," Barbaree said.

"...Because what we can't do is change what goes on, but we [can] try to provide as much data as possible to the people who work outside of the school," Barbaree said.