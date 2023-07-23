Rabbit Ridge Farms lures in restaurants with quality local meats

BEE BRANCH -- When Alan and Angela Mahan started itching to expand Rabbit Ridge Farms in 2016 they began by selling meats from a cargo trailer outfitted with a generator and created social media marketing campaigns. They set up in parking lots, or in someone's driveway, attended festivals and handed out samples.

They eventually started calling on restaurants and businesses, in person.

"There is not a restaurant or chef in Little Rock that [Alan Mahan] has not gone to and given out product," Angela Mahan said Wednesday at the farm.

"You work on the farm all day, you block out 30 minutes or an hour to start calling people and then we said, we're just going to go make cold calls," Alan Mahan said. "You'd have a better chance of getting in touch with the president than you would with a phone trying to reach the head chef at a restaurant. They're busy."

Today, the business sells its meats to the Root Cafe, Table 28, HAM Market and the newly opened Sterling Market in Little Rock, as well as Bell Urban Farm in Conway.

"We don't take for granted that it is a choice to purchase from a local farmer like us and that it's more expensive and it's harder to get, but they also know they're going to get a higher quality product, like these chefs that are choosing to do it this way," Angela Mahan said.

"It takes extra effort and passion for a chef to say they want to serve these products and they also have to have a customer base with the right price point," Alan Mahan said.

Alan Mahan said he enjoys working with local businesses, restaurants or chefs who are passionate about locally sourced meats.

"It can be a gas station that does sandwiches and wants to elevate their bologna game, it can be a white table dining experience that wants to have a fantastic chicken game, we're always looking for people to add to our list that we can take care of," he said.

The farm, an hour drive north of Little Rock, has become a dining destination. The Mahans held their first event on site in 2017 and continued growing.

"Our model was still so heavily restaurants to the tune of about 75% of total sales ... we thought that in order to be successful, we had to grow more and more," Alan Mahan said.

The Mahans grew their online store during the pandemic and continue to expand their offerings and partner with local restaurants and businesses today.

Rabbit Ridge Farms customers can enjoy brunch on the patio while children play in mowed grass and pet Eric the pig nearby or grab a few cuts of of the farm's grass-finished beef, pasture-raised chickens or forested pork to grill up at home.

The Mahan's farm has a large on-site event space with a patio and bar and hosts brunches and dinners, sometimes with live music, as well as corporate or private events, weddings and also offers upstairs overnight stays; they serve up brunch on Saturdays through December 16 from 9:00 to 1:00 p.m.

The Mahans utilize regenerative farming practices focused on providing their animals with a quality life.

They raise Black Angus and Ultra Black cattle that are grass-finished; Cornish Cross chickens can scratch and eat grasses and insects in open pastures; Duroc, Berkshire and Yorkshire heritage breed hogs also get to spend time browsing in a forested area of the farm.

The Mahans utilize rotational grazing for their cattle; chicken houses are rotated behind the cattle, Alan Mahan said.

"We are passionate about creating community for food and agriculture," Angela Mahan said.

"Part of creating that community is informing the community and while it's important for us to share what we do and how we do it, there's a reason why our beef is more expensive. There's a reason why we run out of products. There's a reason why it may be harder to get. There's a reason why we're not mass distributing to stores to make it convenient for you to pick up in Little Rock, but we're shipping it to your door. There's a reason why not all restaurants are choosing this ... restaurants choosing to buy especially protein from a farm like us is a really big deal."

The farm store is stocked with bone broth, pimento cheese, ready-made packaged meals; the farm sells bratwurst, andouille, Polish kielbasa, chorizo, beef summer sausage, beef and pork bologna and beef hotdogs, house-made barbecue sauce, fire-and-ice pickles and Ralston Family Farm's rice.

While meat prices may be higher than what you would typically find at a grocery store, customers can find unique ingredients like beef marrow bones, cured pork jowls and Canadian bacon, smoked ham hocks and thick sliced hickory double smoked ham.

Rabbit Ridge Farms is located at 484 Rabbit Ridge Road in Bee Branch. For more information, visit www.rabbitridgefarm.com.