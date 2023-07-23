Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate transactions

Today at 1:52 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 26-30.

Lars Land Co, LLC to Roland 300 Land Holdings, LLC, Pt NW NW & Pt NE 10-2N-14W, $3,738,400.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to WLR Building, LLC L5, The Village at Rahling Road, $3,031,035.

Om Sai Shiva Hotel, LLC to Titan General Contractors, LLC, 1 Gray Road, North Little Rock. Pt SW NW 28-2N-11W; Pt SE NE 29-2N-11W, $1,886,000.

Wiggins Family Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Shashank Kraleti; Sai Aruna Sri Malladi, 109 Orle Drive, Little Rock. L7 B115, Chenal Valley, $1,445,000.

Steven W. Douglas; Jerry D. Stevenson; Douglas Stevenson Revocable Trust to Michele Stearns; Fred L. Stearns, 1720 Beechwood St., Little Rock. Ls1-2, Cliffewood, $1,200,000.

Vogel-Hughes-Jones Partnership to Keshav J. Investments, Inc., Ls51-R, 52 & 61-62, West Highland/West Highlands, $1,149,861.

Phil Sineath; Ashley Sineath to Jeremy Jackson Rowe; Kiley Alyssa Jones, 6305 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L274, Cammack Woods, $900,000.

George W. McKeown, Jr.; Lisa C. McKeown to Craig Matthew Farrell; Gretchen Leigh Farrell, 134 Hickory Creek Circle, Little Rock. L22RR, Hickory Creek Phase VI Replat, $875,000.

George Jules Bequette, III to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5012 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. Ls3-4 B2, Newton, $850,000.

Mary Keeley Hanlon; Meghan Kathleen Hanlon to William Callahan; Alyce Callahan, L149, Robinwood, $750,000.

Chenal Valley Construction, Inc. to Michael James Elliott; Tracy Maria Elliott, L21 B66, Chenal Valley, $748,796.

Holly Ryan; Adrian B. Ryan; Amy Parker to Chase Cain; Hannah Cain, 2206 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock. L2 B5, Altheimer, $741,000.

Walter Gene Jines; Debra Jean Jines; The Jines Family Revocable Trust to Scott Philip Woodward; Donna Jean Woodward, L169, The Ranch, $725,000.

Barbara M. Hensley; Virginia E. McKimmey Irrevocable Trust to Mark Whitmore; Rachel Kremer Hall, 10400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L8A-RR, Country Homes Replat; L3, Johnswood, $705,000.

Minghua Qiu Miller; Mattew Thomas Miller to Kelli Stabbs; Jason Stabbs, 94 Ranch Ridge Road, Little Rock. L171, The Ranch, $695,000.

Maria P. Ruiz to Anmolratten Bhatti; Jyoti Gaba, 18 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L7 B66, Chenal Valley, $692,000.

Syed F. Ali; Sumera Ali to Mohsin Altaf; Amina Alam, 14315 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L46 B17, Woodlands Edge, $685,000.

Stephen Bradley Weeks; Lori Ann Weeks to 40 Inverness Circle, LLC L16 B11, Pleasant Valley, $650,000.

Scott E. Hopper; Angela M. Hopper to Brian Varisco; Angela Varisco, 46 Laval Circle, Little Rock. L42 B51, Chenal Valley, $600,000.

Wesley Womack; Brooke Womack to Jeremy Mattox, 2400 N. Grant St., Little Rock. L7 B29, Park View, $600,000.

Steven G. Rowell; Christine D. Rowell to Ruth A. Mariani; Ruth A. Mariani Rrevocable Trust, Lot C-8 B13, Chenal Valley, $599,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Daniel Scott Wilson; Rhonda Kay Wilson, L118, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $595,000.

Acadianna Family Practice Group, Inc. to Renee Hruby, L17 B23, Woodlands Edge, $585,000.

Robert W. Wick; Patricia L. Wick to Phillip W. Campbell; Kim R. Campbell, L47 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $575,000.

Alex Grinfeder; Lisa Grinfeder to Indranil Sarkar; Mangala Sarkar, 12 Lanes End, Little Rock. L142, The Ranch, $562,000.

Rodney Chandler; Rodney Chandler Living Trust to Robert Joseph John, III; Julie Johnson, 30 Chenay Drive, Little Rock. L4 B63, Chenal Valley, $532,600.

Aaron William VanSon; Aaron William VonSon to Parker Higgs; Virginia Higgs, 403 Beechwood St., Little Rock. L20 B1, Elmhurst, $510,000.

Joseph Edward Lukacs; Joseph Edward Lukacs Living Trust; Tammy Jo Lukacs; Tammy Jo Lukacs Living Trust to Haley Sisson; Jack Sisson, 18 Village Grove Road, Little Rock. L24 B6, The Villages of Wellington, $510,000.

Yazan Zuhair Ghosheh; Randa Othman to Ahmad-Mohammad Sayaheen; Mohammed A. Qassas, 101 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock. L32 B22, The Villages of Wellington, $500,000.

William Edward Sharp, Jr. to Brent E. Jones; Sharla Jones, 13612 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock. L65, Pleasant Heights Phase I, $492,500.

Michelle Kavanaugh; Steven A. Kavanaugh (dec'd) to Andrew M. Moffitt; Kate Moffitt, 3120 Happy Valley Drive, Little Rock. L5 B24, Pleasant Valley, $473,500.

Pankaj Matur; Shweta Srivastava to Christina M. Weiss, 114 Bella Rosa Place, Little Rock. L8, Bella Rosa Estates, $447,200.

Rodney E. Chandler; The Rodney Chandler Living Trust to Garrett Randolph Wells, III; Rosalia Wells, 41 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L8 B2, Wildwood Place, $425,000.

Michael Butler; Molly Butler; Jami E. Duncan to Donald Dailey; Katherine Dailey, L15 B1, Wildwood Place, $425,000.

Corbell Homes and Real Estate, LLC to Cary Shane McGrew; Vicki Jo McGrew, 130 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L46 B3, Fletcher Valley, $420,000.

A & K Rentals of AR, LLC to Nasrah Capital Investments, Inc., 9 Manor View Court, Little Rock. L18, Carriage Creek Phase II, $420,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Robert A. Saadi, 12 Woodlands Park Lane, Little Rock. L36 B1, Woodlands Park, $419,900.

Isaac Hill; McKenleigh Hill to Debbie Broyles; Paul Broyles, Jr., 12967 Secretariat Drive, Scott. L14, Ashley Downs, $415,000.

Davis Construction Services, Inc. to Abdelrahman Fouda; Esraa Shosha, 59 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L15 B3, Fletcher Valley, $408,900.

Sean Brithem Vacar to Louis Smith; Constance Smith, 5 Bonnard Cove, Maumelle. L1246, The Quarters- The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 20, $405,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Rasidali Huda; Zahira Huda, 74 Corniche Cove, Maumelle. L1701, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $402,700.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mary Yang; Jack Mang, 11740 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L57 B1, Walton Heights, $401,000.

Meredith Kathleen VonDohlen to Connor James Rasmussen; Madeline Mahon, 2300 N. McKinley St., Little Rock. L61, Westover Hills, $396,000.

Chase Addison Cain; Hannah Kate Cain to William Clark; Abigale Clark, L187, Kingwood Place, $390,000.

Paul Michael Tovar; DeAndra Chapa Tovar to John Locke Adair; Sarah Adair, 121 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1629, The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $380,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Jennifer Johnson, 9888 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L15, Millers Glen Phase 8, $377,000.

Richard Allen Wyatt, Jr.; Brantly L. Wyatt to Carl A. Elliott; Virginia M. Wynne, L30, Piper Lane, $377,000.

Ardith F. Helms; Ardith F. Helms Revocable Trust to Megan Bonney; Samuel Bonney, 14615 Chambery Drive, Little Rock. L701, St. Charles, $375,000.

Felipe Medereiros to Brian D. Burton, 1936 Waterside Drive, North Little Rock. Ls47-48 B133, Park Hill NLR, $375,000.

Kristen C. Garner; Dam B. Farley Revocable Trust to Jeffrey M. Slagell; Jennifer C. Wann, 1024 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. L1 B2, HF Buhler's 12th, $375,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Thomas Hamilton Mattingly, L10 B31, Jones and Worthen $374,200.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Shanelle Smith, 1500 S. Martin St., Little Rock. L1 B31, Jones and Worthen, $365,000.

Waterview Estates Phase III, LLC to Mark McMurry; Rhonda McMurry, Pt Sections 17 & 18-2N-13W (Tract 12, Beau Vue Estates Unrecorded), $359,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Catherine Ann Arnesen; Trygve John Arnesen, 120 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock. L10 B1, Woodlands Park, $358,000.

Caroline L. Frank; Caroline L. Drinnen; Calvin Drinnen to Carson M. Krueger; Katie M. Krueger, 44 Highlander Drive, Little Rock. L37, Stonecreek Village, $350,000.

Phillip N. Shupe; Patricia A. Shupe to Katharine Nichols Whitney; Phillip R. Nichols, 28 Sugar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L172, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $350,000.

Ann E. Scoggins; William F. Rahn to Thomas J. Mahaffey; Leah S. Horton, 16724 Lone Pine Road, North Little Rock. Pt NE NE 15 & Pt NW NW 14-3N-13W, $345,000.

Dennis Hagar to Matthew Stewart Simmons; Stephanie Simmons, 12101 Christa Lane, Scott. L51A, The Willows Phase IV, $335,000.

ACG Properties, LLC to Emily Hood, 143 Crestview Drive, North Little Rock. Ls1-2 B2, Crestview, $327,500.

Van Bakke; Alisha Bakke to Larry Coutherland; Beverly Southerland, L27D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $323,000.

Michael Bakalekos, Sr. to Roderick Murdock; Demetria Murdock, 2633 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood. L9 B2, Creekside, $319,900.

Jeremy R. Furniss; Christopher Nance to Brad Russell Johnson; Sandra Marchese Johnson, Ls5-6 B12, Lincoln Park, $316,000.

Dorothy J. Desalvo; Joe F & Dorothy J. Desalvo Revocable Trust, Decclaration to Sharon Annichiarico, L1, Gleneagles, $315,000.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Kristy Trice 7313 Stonehenge Drive, Sherwood. L18A, Wandering Ridge $305,000.

Ost Family, LLC to Mary Claire Thomas Dowden; Mitchell Alexander Dowden 5209 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Ls2-3 B29, Pulaski Heights $303,000.

Kip A. Sawyer; Denise L. Sawyer to Chelsea Mae Newey; Jonathan Miles Newey, 14315 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L617, St. Charles, $300,000.

Jessica Vallejo-Willis; Richard Willis to Jude Silva, 18 Knights Bridge Road, Sherwood. L152, Silver Creek Phase V, $292,500.

Shawn Nelson; Victoria Nelson to Grayson Davis; Diane Davis, L22 B1, Villages at New Bedford Phase 2, $285,000.

Eric Lometris Young to Tristan Minchew; Ali Brumley, 5614 Victoria Court, Jacksonville. L10G, Northlake Gardens, $284,900.

Pierce G. Hunter; Lindsey N. Hunter; Lindsey N. Newton to Nikita Patil, 3902 Cameo Drive, Little Rock. L38, Pleasant View Phase II, $280,000.

Jennifer L. Lusk to Jocelyn Christine Anderson, 329 Valmar St., Little Rock. Ls8-9 B5, Beach, $275,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Taiwan Ventrell Collins; Contessa Shuntel Clark, 10612 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L76, White Oak Crossing, $269,325.

Lori J. Johnston; Lori J. Peterson; Bruce Johnston to Myrtis Easter, Jr., 222 Deauville Drive, Maumelle. L289, The Country Club of Arkansas, $268,000.

Eddie L. Higgins, Jr.; Sonya M. Higgins to Thia Khanh Tong; Ming Duong, 7109 Wildberry Cove, Sherwood. L17, Austin Lakes, $265,000.

Shane Jackson to Jordan Micale Philson; Brenda Bradley Philson; Michael A. Philson, 12932 Westglen Drive, Little Rock. L62, Westhampton, $263,000.

Jennifer Wigley; The Jennifer L. Wigley Living Trust to Brayden Ward; Kristina Blair, 13715 Ivy Point, Little Rock. L14 B9, Cedar Ridge, $256,000.

Chandler Korver Thorpe to Casey Rolison, 411 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L22 B1, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $253,000.

Danny R. Lewis to Clearlake Properties, LLC, 1006/1016 West 21st St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B27, Weldon E. Wright, $250,000.

Cottage Properties, LLC to Shawkat M. Ali, Pt NW NW 10-1N-13W, $250,000.

Chad D. Dietrich; Alexis A. Dietrich to Janell M. Rook, 11822 Zion Hill Road, Cabot. Pt NW SE 32-4N-11W, $250,000.

Jessica Meyer to Kristen E. Boatman, 12508 Woodbury Drive, Little Rock. L32 B7, Cherry Creek, $247,500.

Lenore Shoults to Fina France Wood; Gina Wood Revocable Trust, L10A B3, CO Kimball And Bodeman's Replat, $245,000.

John Thomas DeJoy; Vicyoria Renee DeJoy; DeJoy Family Trust to Fina France Wood; Gina Wood Revocable Trust, L10B B3, CO Kimball And Bodeman Replat, $245,000.

Michael Edward Bennett; The Lydia Marie Bennett Revocable Living Trust to Leallen Ray Creekmore; Paige Paladino-Creekmore, 7 Coral Cove, Maumelle. L89, Diamond Pointe Phase II, $242,000.

Richard Shiflett; Linda Shiflett to James Ticey, 7115 Amherst Drive, Little Rock. L67, Shannon Hills East, $240,000.

Henry C. Akins, Jr.; Ollie M. Akins to Supreme Team Logistics, LLC, Ls14-17 B27, Fulton's South, $238,800.

Ryan Branson; Sidney Branson to Yvonne G. Driver L112, Kingwood Place, $238,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Allison C. Gough, 10508 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L71, White Oak Crossing, $235,650.

Betty Sawyer; Scott Sawyer to Ricardo Bertolo, 2517 Millbrook Road, Little Rock. L221, Colony West 3rd, $235,000.

Pamela D. Caldwell to Jason Randolph Pickering, 24 Wickford Lane, Little Rock. Unit 77, Berkshire Park HPR, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brittany N. Lucas; Paterne V. Vakpete, 10608 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L75, White Oak Crossing, $233,275.

Cynthia L. Harding; Michael M. Harding (dec'd) to Brian W. Burton; The Brian W. Burton Revocable Trust, 5 Pilot Point Place, Little Rock. L37, Plaza Heights, $233,000.

Thomas Frederick Dungan, Jr.; Thomas Frederick Dungan And Mary Elizabeth Dungan Joint Revocable Trust to Chris O'Cain; Mary J. Behrens, L5 B20, Indian Hills, $230,000.

Shane Parker; Katherine Crowley; The Parker-Crowley Family Revocable Trust to Blake Hendrix; Allyson Hendrix, L9, Belle River, $230,000.

Debra Rogers; Roena Rogers Irrevocable Trust to Patricia Lashley, 1606 Pickering Drive, Little Rock. L45, Pleasantree 4th, $225,000.

James Russell Snapp to Joseph D. Stinziano, Unit 1104, River Market Tower HPR, $225,000.

Bradley A. Nelson; Colette M. Nelson to Joshua Sallman; Grace Ridgeway, 10626 Rockbrook Drive, Sherwood. L25 B1, Windridge, $223,000.

Greta Lewis; Ellen Morphew to Clay Wyant, 1201 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L105, Kingwood Place, $220,000.

Metzli Ten Broek; Jonathan Ten Broek to Mackenzie Seats; Callie Seats, 51 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood. L13 B4, Oakbrooke Phase II, $218,000.

Geraldine M. Rambo to Nicole Padilla; Jason Padilla,321 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. L12, Sugg, $216,200.

Massey Homes, Inc. to William E. Byrd, 20 Santiago Drive, Sherwood. L24, The Villas PUD, $215,000.

Gina Lemerle to Hector Rosas Hernandez; Esperanza DeJesus Lopez Lopez, 25 Emerald Court, Little Rock. L141R, Pleasant View Phase III, $215,000.

Jason Garner to George W. McKeown; Lisa C. McKeown, 207 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 207, Cambridge Place HPR, $215,000.

Gurwinder Kaur; Mohinder Singh to Chloe Mason; Devin Robertson, 5217 N. Walnut Road, North Little Rock. Ls11B & 10C B5, Pike View Replat, $209,000.

Jeremy Mattox to Anthony Buzzitta; Debbie Buzzitta, 505 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 505, Cambridge Place HPR, $207,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Jim Gerritsen; Lori Gerritsen, L25, Lakeview West, $203,000.

Hoos Land Trust, LLC to Roland 300 Land Holdings, LLC, Pt NW NW 10-2N-14W, $200,000.

Alvin E. Blowers; Barbara J. Lucas Revocable Trust to Thomas Chapin; Fuxin Yu, Ls9-16 B21, Gibralter Heights; Pt NW NE 8-1N-13W, $200,000.

Amy S. Mejia; Amy S. Long to Marquis Willis, 17 Westfield Circle, Little Rock. L143, Westfield Phase I, $200,000.

DeAngelo D. Arnett; Deziree L. Arnett to Tiaunnah Chitman, 12 Bracey Circle, Little Rock. L6 B1, Stagecoach Crossing Phase 3, $199,500.

Stephen Francis Stoyanov, Jr.; Betty S. Stoyanov to Wendy Salim L462, Pleasant View Phase VII-D, $197,000.

Charles Eric Yarberry, II; Emily Yarberry to Tuyen Nguyen; Nina Hoang, 401 Brookpark Drive, Little Rock. L12, Brook Park, $193,000.

Matthew Cameron to Penelope Buckley, 11108 Tipton Road, Sherwood. L26 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $190,000.

Craig Chotard to Thomas A. Faris, 5219 G St., Little Rock. L4 B42, Pulaski Heights,, $189,000.

Mario Serrato; Salina Henson to Herman Namekong Donhachi; Sandra Kenang Nguefack, 96 Creekwood Drive, Sherwood. L141, Deerewood Phase IV, $185,000.

Key Equity Group, LLC to Cedar Hill Investments, LLC, Pt NW NW 4-2N-11W, $185,000.

Richard Anthony Alonzo; Mandy Elizabeth Alonzo to Sonya Stewart; Patricia Hubbard, 11 S. Avalon Drive, North Little Rock. L4 B2, Heyden's North Little Rock Heights, $181,000.

Barbara N. Ortiz; Ernest Ortiz; Aundreus C. Baker to Lakeesha Jonte Murrill, 8630 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood. L33, North Hills Manor, $179,900.

Vincent A. Murray to Corene M. Knoerr, 3001 West 77th St., Little Rock. L6 B1, Tower Grove, $179,900.

Christopher S. Ray to Chanique Hartley; Kendrick Johnson, 5705 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Little Rock. L137, Greenwood Acres Phase 2, $179,000.

John Pendleton Reed; Angie Clingmon-Reed to Noah Blais, 6311 Pawnee Drive, North Little Rock. L9 B9, Indian Hills, $175,000.

Miunna Criner to Ma Rubelyn C. Richmond, 75 Cinnamon Drive, Sherwood. L127, Sandalwood Phase II, $175,000.

Big Times, LLC to Victor Leonard, 120 Oak Ridge Cove, Maumelle. L21, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of Phase II, $175,000.

Joseph Steven Petersen; Patience Anne Petersen to Melissa McCoy; William Tanner McCoy, 4712 Lakeshore Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B207, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brian Henderson Cunningham; Barbara Lynn Cunningham, 12 Eagle Rock Drive, Sherwood. L29, Twelve Oaks, $175,000.

Patriot Properties, LLC to William Louis Anthony; Christepher Lee Woods, 8521 Nancy Place, Little Rock. L43, Westlawn No.2, $173,500.

Caycie A Fowler to DeKeidra Brewer, 905 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L48, Autumnbrook, $172,000.

Bernard Benjamin to Carlos Antonio Ramos Ascensio; Elena Alvarez Agustin, 84 Pinedale Circle. Mabelvale. L40, Pinedale $167,000.

Frank Thomas; Gwendolyn Hood Thomas; Gwendolyn M. Hood; Gwendolyn Maxine Thomas to Arkansas Natural Properties, LLC, L45 B9, Indian Hills, $165,900.

William Royal Copeland, III; Alisa M. Copeland to Jay B Patty; Brittney B. Patty, Ls1-2 B7, Plateau, $165,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Jcak Ferguson, LLC, L16, Lakeview West Phase III, $165,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Tammy Naegle; Stanford Naegle, 3323 Green Drive, Little Rock. L18, Greenfield Park, $165,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Danielle Nesbit, 10 Sheila Drive, Sherwood. L38, Stone Section C, $165,000.

Pulaski County Neighborhood Alliance For Habitat to Carling Futterer, 1301 W. 10th St., North Little Rock. L12 B3, Vestal, $162,000.

Pulaski County Neighborhood Alliance For Habitat to Jacqueline Ward, 1228 W. 11th St., North Little Rock. L1 B4, Vestal; L4 B2, Giles, $162,000.

Philmon Duhart, III to Monique Fields, 3800 Saint James Court, Little Rock. L52, Westbrook, $160,400.

REI Nation, LLC to Chi Yu; Zhiji Liu, L50, Woodfield, $160,000.

Mark S. Moore; Catherine D. Moore to Jayden G. Brown, 2808 General Samuels Road, Jacksonville. L5, Woodland Hills Phase I, $158,000.

Kelley A. Pitts to Portia Ann Davis, 6512 Osage Drive, North Little Rock. L22 B7, Indian Hills, $155,000.

Habitat For Humanity of Central Arkansas, Inc. to Britteny Foreman, 4300 W. 11th St., Little Rock. L6 B11, Jansen, $153,500.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Timothy L. Waters; Suzanne W. Waters, L19 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $152,000.

Rebecca L. Harrison to Perkins Properties, LLC, 1311 Lee St., Jacksonville. L23 B2, Oakhurst $150,000.

Terraforma, LLC to RCCG Restoration Empowerment House, Blk 21, John L. Atkins, $150,000.

Print Headline: Real estate transactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT