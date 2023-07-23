Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 26-30.

Lars Land Co, LLC to Roland 300 Land Holdings, LLC, Pt NW NW & Pt NE 10-2N-14W, $3,738,400.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to WLR Building, LLC L5, The Village at Rahling Road, $3,031,035.

Om Sai Shiva Hotel, LLC to Titan General Contractors, LLC, 1 Gray Road, North Little Rock. Pt SW NW 28-2N-11W; Pt SE NE 29-2N-11W, $1,886,000.

Wiggins Family Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Shashank Kraleti; Sai Aruna Sri Malladi, 109 Orle Drive, Little Rock. L7 B115, Chenal Valley, $1,445,000.

Steven W. Douglas; Jerry D. Stevenson; Douglas Stevenson Revocable Trust to Michele Stearns; Fred L. Stearns, 1720 Beechwood St., Little Rock. Ls1-2, Cliffewood, $1,200,000.

Vogel-Hughes-Jones Partnership to Keshav J. Investments, Inc., Ls51-R, 52 & 61-62, West Highland/West Highlands, $1,149,861.

Phil Sineath; Ashley Sineath to Jeremy Jackson Rowe; Kiley Alyssa Jones, 6305 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L274, Cammack Woods, $900,000.

George W. McKeown, Jr.; Lisa C. McKeown to Craig Matthew Farrell; Gretchen Leigh Farrell, 134 Hickory Creek Circle, Little Rock. L22RR, Hickory Creek Phase VI Replat, $875,000.

George Jules Bequette, III to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5012 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. Ls3-4 B2, Newton, $850,000.

Mary Keeley Hanlon; Meghan Kathleen Hanlon to William Callahan; Alyce Callahan, L149, Robinwood, $750,000.

Chenal Valley Construction, Inc. to Michael James Elliott; Tracy Maria Elliott, L21 B66, Chenal Valley, $748,796.

Holly Ryan; Adrian B. Ryan; Amy Parker to Chase Cain; Hannah Cain, 2206 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock. L2 B5, Altheimer, $741,000.

Walter Gene Jines; Debra Jean Jines; The Jines Family Revocable Trust to Scott Philip Woodward; Donna Jean Woodward, L169, The Ranch, $725,000.

Barbara M. Hensley; Virginia E. McKimmey Irrevocable Trust to Mark Whitmore; Rachel Kremer Hall, 10400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L8A-RR, Country Homes Replat; L3, Johnswood, $705,000.

Minghua Qiu Miller; Mattew Thomas Miller to Kelli Stabbs; Jason Stabbs, 94 Ranch Ridge Road, Little Rock. L171, The Ranch, $695,000.

Maria P. Ruiz to Anmolratten Bhatti; Jyoti Gaba, 18 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L7 B66, Chenal Valley, $692,000.

Syed F. Ali; Sumera Ali to Mohsin Altaf; Amina Alam, 14315 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L46 B17, Woodlands Edge, $685,000.

Stephen Bradley Weeks; Lori Ann Weeks to 40 Inverness Circle, LLC L16 B11, Pleasant Valley, $650,000.

Scott E. Hopper; Angela M. Hopper to Brian Varisco; Angela Varisco, 46 Laval Circle, Little Rock. L42 B51, Chenal Valley, $600,000.

Wesley Womack; Brooke Womack to Jeremy Mattox, 2400 N. Grant St., Little Rock. L7 B29, Park View, $600,000.

Steven G. Rowell; Christine D. Rowell to Ruth A. Mariani; Ruth A. Mariani Rrevocable Trust, Lot C-8 B13, Chenal Valley, $599,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Daniel Scott Wilson; Rhonda Kay Wilson, L118, Osage Hills Phase 5-8, $595,000.

Acadianna Family Practice Group, Inc. to Renee Hruby, L17 B23, Woodlands Edge, $585,000.

Robert W. Wick; Patricia L. Wick to Phillip W. Campbell; Kim R. Campbell, L47 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $575,000.

Alex Grinfeder; Lisa Grinfeder to Indranil Sarkar; Mangala Sarkar, 12 Lanes End, Little Rock. L142, The Ranch, $562,000.

Rodney Chandler; Rodney Chandler Living Trust to Robert Joseph John, III; Julie Johnson, 30 Chenay Drive, Little Rock. L4 B63, Chenal Valley, $532,600.

Aaron William VanSon; Aaron William VonSon to Parker Higgs; Virginia Higgs, 403 Beechwood St., Little Rock. L20 B1, Elmhurst, $510,000.

Joseph Edward Lukacs; Joseph Edward Lukacs Living Trust; Tammy Jo Lukacs; Tammy Jo Lukacs Living Trust to Haley Sisson; Jack Sisson, 18 Village Grove Road, Little Rock. L24 B6, The Villages of Wellington, $510,000.

Yazan Zuhair Ghosheh; Randa Othman to Ahmad-Mohammad Sayaheen; Mohammed A. Qassas, 101 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock. L32 B22, The Villages of Wellington, $500,000.

William Edward Sharp, Jr. to Brent E. Jones; Sharla Jones, 13612 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock. L65, Pleasant Heights Phase I, $492,500.

Michelle Kavanaugh; Steven A. Kavanaugh (dec'd) to Andrew M. Moffitt; Kate Moffitt, 3120 Happy Valley Drive, Little Rock. L5 B24, Pleasant Valley, $473,500.

Pankaj Matur; Shweta Srivastava to Christina M. Weiss, 114 Bella Rosa Place, Little Rock. L8, Bella Rosa Estates, $447,200.

Rodney E. Chandler; The Rodney Chandler Living Trust to Garrett Randolph Wells, III; Rosalia Wells, 41 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L8 B2, Wildwood Place, $425,000.

Michael Butler; Molly Butler; Jami E. Duncan to Donald Dailey; Katherine Dailey, L15 B1, Wildwood Place, $425,000.

Corbell Homes and Real Estate, LLC to Cary Shane McGrew; Vicki Jo McGrew, 130 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L46 B3, Fletcher Valley, $420,000.

A & K Rentals of AR, LLC to Nasrah Capital Investments, Inc., 9 Manor View Court, Little Rock. L18, Carriage Creek Phase II, $420,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Robert A. Saadi, 12 Woodlands Park Lane, Little Rock. L36 B1, Woodlands Park, $419,900.

Isaac Hill; McKenleigh Hill to Debbie Broyles; Paul Broyles, Jr., 12967 Secretariat Drive, Scott. L14, Ashley Downs, $415,000.

Davis Construction Services, Inc. to Abdelrahman Fouda; Esraa Shosha, 59 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L15 B3, Fletcher Valley, $408,900.

Sean Brithem Vacar to Louis Smith; Constance Smith, 5 Bonnard Cove, Maumelle. L1246, The Quarters- The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 20, $405,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Rasidali Huda; Zahira Huda, 74 Corniche Cove, Maumelle. L1701, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $402,700.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mary Yang; Jack Mang, 11740 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L57 B1, Walton Heights, $401,000.

Meredith Kathleen VonDohlen to Connor James Rasmussen; Madeline Mahon, 2300 N. McKinley St., Little Rock. L61, Westover Hills, $396,000.

Chase Addison Cain; Hannah Kate Cain to William Clark; Abigale Clark, L187, Kingwood Place, $390,000.

Paul Michael Tovar; DeAndra Chapa Tovar to John Locke Adair; Sarah Adair, 121 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1629, The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $380,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Jennifer Johnson, 9888 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L15, Millers Glen Phase 8, $377,000.

Richard Allen Wyatt, Jr.; Brantly L. Wyatt to Carl A. Elliott; Virginia M. Wynne, L30, Piper Lane, $377,000.

Ardith F. Helms; Ardith F. Helms Revocable Trust to Megan Bonney; Samuel Bonney, 14615 Chambery Drive, Little Rock. L701, St. Charles, $375,000.

Felipe Medereiros to Brian D. Burton, 1936 Waterside Drive, North Little Rock. Ls47-48 B133, Park Hill NLR, $375,000.

Kristen C. Garner; Dam B. Farley Revocable Trust to Jeffrey M. Slagell; Jennifer C. Wann, 1024 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. L1 B2, HF Buhler's 12th, $375,000.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Thomas Hamilton Mattingly, L10 B31, Jones and Worthen $374,200.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Shanelle Smith, 1500 S. Martin St., Little Rock. L1 B31, Jones and Worthen, $365,000.

Waterview Estates Phase III, LLC to Mark McMurry; Rhonda McMurry, Pt Sections 17 & 18-2N-13W (Tract 12, Beau Vue Estates Unrecorded), $359,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Catherine Ann Arnesen; Trygve John Arnesen, 120 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock. L10 B1, Woodlands Park, $358,000.

Caroline L. Frank; Caroline L. Drinnen; Calvin Drinnen to Carson M. Krueger; Katie M. Krueger, 44 Highlander Drive, Little Rock. L37, Stonecreek Village, $350,000.

Phillip N. Shupe; Patricia A. Shupe to Katharine Nichols Whitney; Phillip R. Nichols, 28 Sugar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L172, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $350,000.

Ann E. Scoggins; William F. Rahn to Thomas J. Mahaffey; Leah S. Horton, 16724 Lone Pine Road, North Little Rock. Pt NE NE 15 & Pt NW NW 14-3N-13W, $345,000.

Dennis Hagar to Matthew Stewart Simmons; Stephanie Simmons, 12101 Christa Lane, Scott. L51A, The Willows Phase IV, $335,000.

ACG Properties, LLC to Emily Hood, 143 Crestview Drive, North Little Rock. Ls1-2 B2, Crestview, $327,500.

Van Bakke; Alisha Bakke to Larry Coutherland; Beverly Southerland, L27D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $323,000.

Michael Bakalekos, Sr. to Roderick Murdock; Demetria Murdock, 2633 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood. L9 B2, Creekside, $319,900.

Jeremy R. Furniss; Christopher Nance to Brad Russell Johnson; Sandra Marchese Johnson, Ls5-6 B12, Lincoln Park, $316,000.

Dorothy J. Desalvo; Joe F & Dorothy J. Desalvo Revocable Trust, Decclaration to Sharon Annichiarico, L1, Gleneagles, $315,000.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Kristy Trice 7313 Stonehenge Drive, Sherwood. L18A, Wandering Ridge $305,000.

Ost Family, LLC to Mary Claire Thomas Dowden; Mitchell Alexander Dowden 5209 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Ls2-3 B29, Pulaski Heights $303,000.

Kip A. Sawyer; Denise L. Sawyer to Chelsea Mae Newey; Jonathan Miles Newey, 14315 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L617, St. Charles, $300,000.

Jessica Vallejo-Willis; Richard Willis to Jude Silva, 18 Knights Bridge Road, Sherwood. L152, Silver Creek Phase V, $292,500.

Shawn Nelson; Victoria Nelson to Grayson Davis; Diane Davis, L22 B1, Villages at New Bedford Phase 2, $285,000.

Eric Lometris Young to Tristan Minchew; Ali Brumley, 5614 Victoria Court, Jacksonville. L10G, Northlake Gardens, $284,900.

Pierce G. Hunter; Lindsey N. Hunter; Lindsey N. Newton to Nikita Patil, 3902 Cameo Drive, Little Rock. L38, Pleasant View Phase II, $280,000.

Jennifer L. Lusk to Jocelyn Christine Anderson, 329 Valmar St., Little Rock. Ls8-9 B5, Beach, $275,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Taiwan Ventrell Collins; Contessa Shuntel Clark, 10612 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L76, White Oak Crossing, $269,325.

Lori J. Johnston; Lori J. Peterson; Bruce Johnston to Myrtis Easter, Jr., 222 Deauville Drive, Maumelle. L289, The Country Club of Arkansas, $268,000.

Eddie L. Higgins, Jr.; Sonya M. Higgins to Thia Khanh Tong; Ming Duong, 7109 Wildberry Cove, Sherwood. L17, Austin Lakes, $265,000.

Shane Jackson to Jordan Micale Philson; Brenda Bradley Philson; Michael A. Philson, 12932 Westglen Drive, Little Rock. L62, Westhampton, $263,000.

Jennifer Wigley; The Jennifer L. Wigley Living Trust to Brayden Ward; Kristina Blair, 13715 Ivy Point, Little Rock. L14 B9, Cedar Ridge, $256,000.

Chandler Korver Thorpe to Casey Rolison, 411 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L22 B1, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $253,000.

Danny R. Lewis to Clearlake Properties, LLC, 1006/1016 West 21st St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B27, Weldon E. Wright, $250,000.

Cottage Properties, LLC to Shawkat M. Ali, Pt NW NW 10-1N-13W, $250,000.

Chad D. Dietrich; Alexis A. Dietrich to Janell M. Rook, 11822 Zion Hill Road, Cabot. Pt NW SE 32-4N-11W, $250,000.

Jessica Meyer to Kristen E. Boatman, 12508 Woodbury Drive, Little Rock. L32 B7, Cherry Creek, $247,500.

Lenore Shoults to Fina France Wood; Gina Wood Revocable Trust, L10A B3, CO Kimball And Bodeman's Replat, $245,000.

John Thomas DeJoy; Vicyoria Renee DeJoy; DeJoy Family Trust to Fina France Wood; Gina Wood Revocable Trust, L10B B3, CO Kimball And Bodeman Replat, $245,000.

Michael Edward Bennett; The Lydia Marie Bennett Revocable Living Trust to Leallen Ray Creekmore; Paige Paladino-Creekmore, 7 Coral Cove, Maumelle. L89, Diamond Pointe Phase II, $242,000.

Richard Shiflett; Linda Shiflett to James Ticey, 7115 Amherst Drive, Little Rock. L67, Shannon Hills East, $240,000.

Henry C. Akins, Jr.; Ollie M. Akins to Supreme Team Logistics, LLC, Ls14-17 B27, Fulton's South, $238,800.

Ryan Branson; Sidney Branson to Yvonne G. Driver L112, Kingwood Place, $238,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Allison C. Gough, 10508 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L71, White Oak Crossing, $235,650.

Betty Sawyer; Scott Sawyer to Ricardo Bertolo, 2517 Millbrook Road, Little Rock. L221, Colony West 3rd, $235,000.

Pamela D. Caldwell to Jason Randolph Pickering, 24 Wickford Lane, Little Rock. Unit 77, Berkshire Park HPR, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brittany N. Lucas; Paterne V. Vakpete, 10608 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L75, White Oak Crossing, $233,275.

Cynthia L. Harding; Michael M. Harding (dec'd) to Brian W. Burton; The Brian W. Burton Revocable Trust, 5 Pilot Point Place, Little Rock. L37, Plaza Heights, $233,000.

Thomas Frederick Dungan, Jr.; Thomas Frederick Dungan And Mary Elizabeth Dungan Joint Revocable Trust to Chris O'Cain; Mary J. Behrens, L5 B20, Indian Hills, $230,000.

Shane Parker; Katherine Crowley; The Parker-Crowley Family Revocable Trust to Blake Hendrix; Allyson Hendrix, L9, Belle River, $230,000.

Debra Rogers; Roena Rogers Irrevocable Trust to Patricia Lashley, 1606 Pickering Drive, Little Rock. L45, Pleasantree 4th, $225,000.

James Russell Snapp to Joseph D. Stinziano, Unit 1104, River Market Tower HPR, $225,000.

Bradley A. Nelson; Colette M. Nelson to Joshua Sallman; Grace Ridgeway, 10626 Rockbrook Drive, Sherwood. L25 B1, Windridge, $223,000.

Greta Lewis; Ellen Morphew to Clay Wyant, 1201 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L105, Kingwood Place, $220,000.

Metzli Ten Broek; Jonathan Ten Broek to Mackenzie Seats; Callie Seats, 51 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood. L13 B4, Oakbrooke Phase II, $218,000.

Geraldine M. Rambo to Nicole Padilla; Jason Padilla,321 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. L12, Sugg, $216,200.

Massey Homes, Inc. to William E. Byrd, 20 Santiago Drive, Sherwood. L24, The Villas PUD, $215,000.

Gina Lemerle to Hector Rosas Hernandez; Esperanza DeJesus Lopez Lopez, 25 Emerald Court, Little Rock. L141R, Pleasant View Phase III, $215,000.

Jason Garner to George W. McKeown; Lisa C. McKeown, 207 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 207, Cambridge Place HPR, $215,000.

Gurwinder Kaur; Mohinder Singh to Chloe Mason; Devin Robertson, 5217 N. Walnut Road, North Little Rock. Ls11B & 10C B5, Pike View Replat, $209,000.

Jeremy Mattox to Anthony Buzzitta; Debbie Buzzitta, 505 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 505, Cambridge Place HPR, $207,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Jim Gerritsen; Lori Gerritsen, L25, Lakeview West, $203,000.

Hoos Land Trust, LLC to Roland 300 Land Holdings, LLC, Pt NW NW 10-2N-14W, $200,000.

Alvin E. Blowers; Barbara J. Lucas Revocable Trust to Thomas Chapin; Fuxin Yu, Ls9-16 B21, Gibralter Heights; Pt NW NE 8-1N-13W, $200,000.

Amy S. Mejia; Amy S. Long to Marquis Willis, 17 Westfield Circle, Little Rock. L143, Westfield Phase I, $200,000.

DeAngelo D. Arnett; Deziree L. Arnett to Tiaunnah Chitman, 12 Bracey Circle, Little Rock. L6 B1, Stagecoach Crossing Phase 3, $199,500.

Stephen Francis Stoyanov, Jr.; Betty S. Stoyanov to Wendy Salim L462, Pleasant View Phase VII-D, $197,000.

Charles Eric Yarberry, II; Emily Yarberry to Tuyen Nguyen; Nina Hoang, 401 Brookpark Drive, Little Rock. L12, Brook Park, $193,000.

Matthew Cameron to Penelope Buckley, 11108 Tipton Road, Sherwood. L26 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $190,000.

Craig Chotard to Thomas A. Faris, 5219 G St., Little Rock. L4 B42, Pulaski Heights,, $189,000.

Mario Serrato; Salina Henson to Herman Namekong Donhachi; Sandra Kenang Nguefack, 96 Creekwood Drive, Sherwood. L141, Deerewood Phase IV, $185,000.

Key Equity Group, LLC to Cedar Hill Investments, LLC, Pt NW NW 4-2N-11W, $185,000.

Richard Anthony Alonzo; Mandy Elizabeth Alonzo to Sonya Stewart; Patricia Hubbard, 11 S. Avalon Drive, North Little Rock. L4 B2, Heyden's North Little Rock Heights, $181,000.

Barbara N. Ortiz; Ernest Ortiz; Aundreus C. Baker to Lakeesha Jonte Murrill, 8630 Woodridge Drive, Sherwood. L33, North Hills Manor, $179,900.

Vincent A. Murray to Corene M. Knoerr, 3001 West 77th St., Little Rock. L6 B1, Tower Grove, $179,900.

Christopher S. Ray to Chanique Hartley; Kendrick Johnson, 5705 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Little Rock. L137, Greenwood Acres Phase 2, $179,000.

John Pendleton Reed; Angie Clingmon-Reed to Noah Blais, 6311 Pawnee Drive, North Little Rock. L9 B9, Indian Hills, $175,000.

Miunna Criner to Ma Rubelyn C. Richmond, 75 Cinnamon Drive, Sherwood. L127, Sandalwood Phase II, $175,000.

Big Times, LLC to Victor Leonard, 120 Oak Ridge Cove, Maumelle. L21, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of Phase II, $175,000.

Joseph Steven Petersen; Patience Anne Petersen to Melissa McCoy; William Tanner McCoy, 4712 Lakeshore Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B207, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brian Henderson Cunningham; Barbara Lynn Cunningham, 12 Eagle Rock Drive, Sherwood. L29, Twelve Oaks, $175,000.

Patriot Properties, LLC to William Louis Anthony; Christepher Lee Woods, 8521 Nancy Place, Little Rock. L43, Westlawn No.2, $173,500.

Caycie A Fowler to DeKeidra Brewer, 905 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L48, Autumnbrook, $172,000.

Bernard Benjamin to Carlos Antonio Ramos Ascensio; Elena Alvarez Agustin, 84 Pinedale Circle. Mabelvale. L40, Pinedale $167,000.

Frank Thomas; Gwendolyn Hood Thomas; Gwendolyn M. Hood; Gwendolyn Maxine Thomas to Arkansas Natural Properties, LLC, L45 B9, Indian Hills, $165,900.

William Royal Copeland, III; Alisa M. Copeland to Jay B Patty; Brittney B. Patty, Ls1-2 B7, Plateau, $165,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Jcak Ferguson, LLC, L16, Lakeview West Phase III, $165,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Tammy Naegle; Stanford Naegle, 3323 Green Drive, Little Rock. L18, Greenfield Park, $165,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Danielle Nesbit, 10 Sheila Drive, Sherwood. L38, Stone Section C, $165,000.

Pulaski County Neighborhood Alliance For Habitat to Carling Futterer, 1301 W. 10th St., North Little Rock. L12 B3, Vestal, $162,000.

Pulaski County Neighborhood Alliance For Habitat to Jacqueline Ward, 1228 W. 11th St., North Little Rock. L1 B4, Vestal; L4 B2, Giles, $162,000.

Philmon Duhart, III to Monique Fields, 3800 Saint James Court, Little Rock. L52, Westbrook, $160,400.

REI Nation, LLC to Chi Yu; Zhiji Liu, L50, Woodfield, $160,000.

Mark S. Moore; Catherine D. Moore to Jayden G. Brown, 2808 General Samuels Road, Jacksonville. L5, Woodland Hills Phase I, $158,000.

Kelley A. Pitts to Portia Ann Davis, 6512 Osage Drive, North Little Rock. L22 B7, Indian Hills, $155,000.

Habitat For Humanity of Central Arkansas, Inc. to Britteny Foreman, 4300 W. 11th St., Little Rock. L6 B11, Jansen, $153,500.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Timothy L. Waters; Suzanne W. Waters, L19 Tract 9, Chenal Valley- Mereville Place, $152,000.

Rebecca L. Harrison to Perkins Properties, LLC, 1311 Lee St., Jacksonville. L23 B2, Oakhurst $150,000.

Terraforma, LLC to RCCG Restoration Empowerment House, Blk 21, John L. Atkins, $150,000.