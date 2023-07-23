In my long career with the Cooperative Extension Service, I traveled the state from corner to corner. I loved learning about all the communities and found interesting things to explore in so many places. How I missed out on the Red Fern Glass Studio is beyond me.

Owned and created by glass artist extraordinaire Ed Pennebaker,





this studio has been in existence since 1985. Originally in Osage, Arkansas, they moved it to its current site in 2018. Ed https://www.redfernglass.com/index.html

Ed and partner Carol Corning https://carolcorning.com/index.html

share a large studio where they create wonderful art.





From glass,





to mixed media,





paintings and more, it is a wonder to behold. Definitely off the beaten path, it is well worth a visit. You need to contact them, and they will arrange to meet you at the studio.

While they both do independent work, they also collaborate to work on some pieces. These yoga women using old garden tools are amazing,





and installed at Ed Leamon park in Fairfield Bay. They are working on a series using old bike pieces.





Of course, I couldn’t walk away without buying something. I had never seen “dream catchers” made of glass, so now I own one!





Guess which one I bought? If you like creative, local art, then you need to plan a visit!



