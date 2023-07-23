Sections
Red Fern Glass

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 8:10 a.m.

In my long career with the Cooperative Extension Service, I traveled the state from corner to corner.  I loved learning about all the communities and found interesting things to explore in so many places.  How I missed out on the Red Fern Glass Studio is beyond me.

Owned and created by glass artist extraordinaire Ed Pennebaker,

  photo    


this studio has been in existence since 1985.  Originally in Osage, Arkansas, they moved it to its current site in 2018.  Ed https://www.redfernglass.com/index.html

Ed and partner Carol Corning https://carolcorning.com/index.html

share a large studio where they create wonderful art.

  photo    


    From glass,

  photo    


 to mixed media, 

  photo    


paintings and more, it is a wonder to behold.  Definitely off the beaten path, it is well worth a visit.  You need to contact them, and they will arrange to meet you at the studio. 

While they both do independent work, they also collaborate to work on some pieces.  These yoga women using old garden tools are amazing,

  photo    


and installed at Ed Leamon park in Fairfield Bay.  They are working on a series using old bike pieces. 

  photo    


Of course, I couldn’t walk away without buying something.  I had never seen “dream catchers” made of glass, so now I own one!  

  photo    


Guess which one I bought?  If you like creative, local art, then you need to plan a visit!


