‘Rent’ goes up in Argenta; Bard opens CHARTS season





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER

Argenta 'Rent'

The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, stages Jonathan Larson's musical "Rent," with previews at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and subsequent shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 1-5 and 2 p.m. July 30. Loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera "La Boheme," it's set in the East Village of New York City and follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The show contains adult themes and references and is not recommended for younger audiences. Tickets are $28 to $85. Visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.

MUSIC

'Requiem' sing-along

The Ozark Festival Singers will hold a sing-along of Gabriel Faure's "Requiem," 7 p.m. Thursday at Little Rock's First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St. Admission is free; music scores will be available for those who don't have one. Register at forms.gle/QeDW1dMKnYAcieq67 or email ozarkfestivalsingers@gmail.com.

ART

'Public Good'

"KCDesignForThePublicGood," works by Kevin Cates, a professor of graphic design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Art and Design, goes on display Monday in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The exhibition will remain up through Aug. 16. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

ETC.

Potluck and Potts

Author and journalist Monica Potts, who returned to her northern Arkansas hometown of Clinton to write her recently released book, "The Forgotten Girls," headlines this month's "Potluck and Poison Ivy," 6 p.m. Thursday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets, $35, include dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets. Potts is a senior politics reporter for the website FiveThirtyEight whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic and The New Republic; and on NPR.

CHARTS season

Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre's touring production of "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged)," Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield's condensation of all 37 Shakespeare plays into 90-plus minutes for the Reduced Shakespeare Company, opens the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's "CHARTS Live 2023-24" season, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater on the college's main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $25-$35.

◼️ The rest of the lineup (all shows, 7:30 p.m. in the CHARTS Theater):

◼️ Sept. 27: "Los Lobos at 50." $55-$65

◼️ Oct. 25: "Ruben and Clay, Twenty the Tour: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Together," marking the two decades after Studdard and Aiken competed (Studdard, successfully) for the top spot on the second season of TV's "American Idol." $65 and $75

◼️ Nov. 15: Sons of Serendip (pop tunes arranged for vocals, harp, piano, and cello). $38 and $58

◼️ April 11: "Simply Sondheim," songs of American composer Stephen Sondheim. $35-$45.

Visit uaptc.edu/charts.

Literate lecturers

"An Evening with Murphy Visiting Poet Garrett Hongo" kicks off the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation's fall 2023-spring 2024 series, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Reves Recital Hall at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Admission is free.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all at 7:30 p.m. in Reves Recital Hall; admission is free):

◼️ Oct. 19: "An Evening with Murphy Visiting Writer K-Ming Chang," an O. Henry Prize winner and the author of "Bestiary" and "Gods of Want."

◼️ Nov. 9: "An Evening with Murphy Visiting Poet Kyle 'Guante' Tran Myhre," a Minneapolis-based poet, educator and activist whose new sci-fi poetry book is "Not a Lot of Reasons to Sing, But Enough."

◼️Feb. 15: "An Evening with Murphy Visiting Playwright Theresa Rebeck," whose recent theater works include "I Need That," premiering this fall on Broadway, and "Mad House," on London's West End.

◼️ Feb. 29: "Director's Discussion with Murphy Visiting Theatre Director Daryl Phillipy," 11:10 a.m., Murphy House Seminar Room. Phillipy is a professional actor, director, educator and playwright.

◼️ March 13: "An Evening with Murphy Visiting Writer Mark Vanhoenacker," in conversation with author, essayist and poet Hope Coulter, who directs the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Programs in Literature and Language at Hendrix.

Visit hendrixmurphy.org.







