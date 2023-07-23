RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson says come to Black Dog Meat Company in Booneville for the beef

Downtown Booneville's seen a lot of new development these past few years. Among the additions is Black Dog Meat Company, a delightful and fresh hole-in-the-wall at 253 N. Broadway St., next to the concert shell and cattycorner from the movie theater. It's an excellent choice for breakfast or lunch.

James Brackney's operation, which started off as a beef jerky brand, went to brick-and-mortar here back in 2020. The spot on Broadway shares space with 479 Nutrition, Wes and Mandy Swint's health-conscious smoothie-and-protein-shake endeavor you wouldn't automatically consider as a business pairing. Brackney's shop is so named because he also raises black labradors, many of which are pictured around the eatery.

The star of the breakfast menu is the SEC -- here not referencing the football conference but the Steak, Egg and Cheese, served as a wrap or your choice of sandwich with mustard and Black Dog sauce, the latter a spicy aioli. You can choose to have your steak how you like it, your egg too, which means your experience can range from a plate-borne Eggs Benedict-style experience to a grab-and-go handheld. Showcasing the Brackneys' fine beef this way is an excellent choice.

Smoked bologna and egg sandwiches and avocado and egg on toast are other popular breakfast options here. There's also a pulled pork burrito, or your choice of ham, sausage or bacon in a wrap or sandwich. You won't find biscuits here, but they're not really missed.

I'm particularly enamored with the selection of lunch sandwiches. For instance, Chopper's Reuben is unlike any other Reuben I've encountered. The pastrami is from the same beef raised for the restaurant, and is nicely flavored. Instead of the traditional kraut, it goes with a combination of French fried onions, grilled onions, and coleslaw to provide the tangy counterpoint to the sandwich. A sort of spicy aioli is striking against the traditional marbled rye. It's... well, it's sort of a Reuben, but a good sandwich nonetheless.

There's also The Jack, a sliced ribeye sandwich with pepper jack cheese, spicy mustard, Black Dog sauce, ranch, and tomato and lettuce. The result is a very moist sandwich, almost messy, but with a kick of spice to wake you up for the rest of your afternoon.

A fine selection of burgers is available -- a must for any shop specializing in beef. The headliner Moo Pig Burger -- bacon, cheese, pickles and burger sauce -- is pretty standard in construction, but the high-quality beef means you're in for a good time. The Philly Burger with its bell peppers, Swiss cheese and sliced ribeye is my personal favorite of the bunch, especially because it showcases more beef. All burgers are cooked to medium unless you ask for it otherwise -- so if you like your burger a little more rare or a bit more done, this place will oblige.

The thing I did not notice on my two visits was any sort of dessert. From what I gather, it's an occasional thing, and you can choose to enjoy one of 479 Nutrition's banana cream pie smoothies or an acai bowl if you're craving sweets. A fair warning -- the cherry limeade and dragonfruit punch are both part of 479's Recharge drinks, and they will prop your eyes open (and possibly make your heart race) through the rest of the afternoon.

Black Dog Meat Company will occasionally offer steak dinners. Watch their Facebook page for announcements of such. I'm looking forward to my next visit.

Information: 675-3321

Kat Robinson is the state's leading authority on all things food-related. You can pick up a copy of her 12th and latest book, "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," at major booksellers.