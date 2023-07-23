School news: Belhaven, SNHU, Harding

Belhaven

Madison McGuire of Pea Ridge graduated this spring from Belhaven University with a Bachelor of Science degree, while Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs graduated with a Master of Arts in Biblical/Theological Studies.

They were among more than 600 students who received degrees from Belhaven University during the spring 2023 commencement.

Belhaven University is a private Christian university in Jackson, Miss., with more than 4,000 students.

__

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2023 Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

Julia Minnich of Springdale;

Devin Hummel of Springdale;

Ernest Hill of Siloam Springs;

Morgan Baker of Barling;

Haylee Lester of Gravette;

Ricardo Garcia-Carbajal of Springdale;

Sandra Diaz of Fort Smith;

Hunter Willits of Bella Vista;

Mary Green of Harvey;

Bobbie Carter of Rogers;

Scotty Bakema of Centerton;

Ashley Folkerts of Greenwood;

Susan Sides of Gravette; and

Shada Duckett of Fort Smith.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

__

Harding

The following students are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester:

Madison Bell of Harrison; Gracie Foster of Prairie Grove; Savannah Burks of Fort Smith; Griffin Brown of Rogers; Logan Smith of Gravette; Sylvia Styles of Clarksville; Silas Styles of Clarksville; Martina Gooden of Fort Smith; Drew Fowler of Rogers; Wyatt Clauson of Mulberry; Julianna Beehn of Rogers.

Kennedy Foster of West Fork; Hattie Hinkle of Lowell; Allison Wisdom of Berryville; Gilley Wright of Fort Smith; Danielle Gunter of Siloam Springs; Morgen Puryear of Gravette; McKenzie Kilmer of Springdale; Brecken Joice of Fort Smith; Alison Brewer of Fayetteville; Susannah Stein of Fort Smith.

Kristina Northup of Fayetteville; Jesica Ibarra of Rogers; Destiny Hernandez of Springdale; Chase Salley of Lowell; Miriam Figueroa of Rogers; Sadie Oldebeken of Garfield; Bridget McSpadden of Centerton; Meredith England of Springdale; Emma Delgado-Partida of Fayetteville; Stefanie Pick of Bella Vista; Connie Smith of Bentonville; Cora Freeman of Lamar.

Madeleine Wilson of Springdale; Ty Frost of Clarksville; Camdyn Joice of Fort Smith; Jaclyn Weilnau of Siloam Springs; Hattie Bittle of Fayetteville; Silas Wood of Farmington; Samuel Tandy of Springdale; Cate Smith of Rogers; Kalea Valentin of Alpena; Andrew Masias of Fayetteville.

Kasse Appleton of Paris; Hattie Landrum of Harrison; Alaina Thomas of Springdale; Max DeLoach of Bella Vista; Luke Ziegler of Fort Smith; Briana McSpadden of Bentonville; Parker Rickard of Little Flock; Jackson Pschierer of Bella Vista; Karli Fisher of Fort Smith; Hank Noblin of Bentonville; McKinley TeBeest of Springdale.

Isaac Raymond of Siloam Springs; Shaelyn Woody of Bentonville; Anna Claire Curtis of Bentonville; Caroline Jones of Cave Springs; Emma Matherly of Bentonville; Gracie Eaves of Bentonville; Astryd Marcum of Rogers; Isaac Frost of Clarksville; Jabin Huff of Greenwood; Sarah Grace Hampton of Bentonville; Cassie English of Harrison; Zoie Dean of Greenwood.

Bethany Chandler of Centerton; Autumn French of Springdale; Knox Laird of Farmington; Bailey Moore of Bentonville; Robin Aday of Fayetteville; Kendrick Bailey of Bentonville; Micah Heavin of Paris; and Emily Banks of Alma.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

__

