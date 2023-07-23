Sealy family treasures time the most

While farming is an important factor to the Sealy family, which was named the 2023 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, what they treasure most is family time -- something hard to come by.

Kyle and Andrea Sealy met through mutual friends when they both lived in Little Rock. Married in December 2010, the pair now have three daughters Charliegh, 7, Carsyn, 5 and Clancy, 3, and reside in White Hall.

From the beginning, Andrea said she knew the sacrifices that came with being a farmer's wife, and adding children to the equation made it even more challenging.

"I would leave the house around 5:30 a.m. and [get] home around 9 p.m.," said Kyle. "I try to get home before the girls go to bed."

Charliegh said in the summer her dad will bring them out to the farm, and she especially loves rainy days and the winter when her dad is home with them for some fun.

"We love coming to the farm since he started bringing us because we get to spend more time with him," said Charliegh as her mom Andrea agreed.

Andrea, who keeps the books, payroll, and insurance, also juggles the duties of being a stay-at-home mom -- from cooking, cleaning to PTO, the kids' school and extracurricular activities.

Charliegh, who was a first grader at Moody Elementary in White Hall and an all A's honor roll student, said she and her sisters keep their mom busy with tap, ballet, dance, soccer, horseback riding and cheer.

"She was a peewee cheerleader for the White Hall Bulldog Youth Football and Cheer League in the fall of 2022," said Andrea. "She just wrapped up spring soccer for the White Hall United Soccer Club 8U division. She currently is taking a cheer class at Powerhouse Dance and Tumbling and will participate in the upcoming recital."

Carsyn attended pre-K at Bingham Road Baptist Child Development Center and participates in ballet and tap at Powerhouse Dance and Tumbling and will be starting kindergarten at Moody Elementary.

"She is passionate about horses and enjoys attending her weekly lesson, weather permitting," said Kyle.

Clancy attends daycare at Bingham Road Baptist Child Development Center. Though she is currently not involved in any activities she stays busy tagging along with her sisters to all of their weekly activities.

"She will start tap and ballet in the fall, and possibly horse riding too," said Andrea.

The Sealys are active members of White Hall United Methodist Church and in Sunday School, Wednesday night children's church, and Vacation Bible School.

"That has been our church for about five years," said Andrea, who said they moved their membership when they moved to White Hall. "We lived in the East End but needed to be closer to the farm."

"Living that far away with the kids and she needed me to help as much as I could and that hour drive each way was a lot," said Kyle.

"He does get home to help me put them to bed because that's always a struggle," said Andrea.

Though bedtime can be a bit hectic, the events leading up to those moments, Andrea said, she enjoys.

"I love to cook, bake and do arts and crafts with the kids," she said.

"I like to bake with mommy and lick the bowl ... yummy," said a cheerful Carsyn as Clancy danced around the farm trailer.

Any window of opportunity that presents itself, the family does take advantage of that time to spend it with one another.

From trips to Disney to mountain hikes and trips to the lake, Kyle said life outside of farming with his family is very important and thanked his wife for keeping everything together.

"I thought farming was hectic but sometimes when I come home it's a lot going on and my wife manages it all," he said. "It's a very important role in raising our kids and she watches over them, the money and makes sure I have everything I need."

Even for his farm crew and understanding the importance of family, Kyle said he tries to give his team an early off day once a week. He also said Andrea bringing the girls to the farm to let them spend time with him are moments he will always cherish.

Charliegh, who expressed that she wants to farm like her dad, said being on the farm with her dad is "the best part of her day."

"We love you, Daddy," said Charliegh as she hugged him. "We are so proud of you."