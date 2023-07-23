Sherwood police respond to 'unfounded' bomb threat

A Walgreens in Sherwood received a bomb threat early Sunday afternoon that was later determined to be "unfounded," according to the Sherwood Police Department.

The Walgreens at 8521 Arkansas 107 received the bomb threat from a blocked number, police said. The drugstore is just southwest of the West Kiehl Road/East Kiehl Road intersection with Arkansas 107, which is called John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department Bomb Squad, along with Sherwood police, responded to the scene around 1:10 p.m., authorities said.

The subsequent investigation showed that the call was “unfounded,” according to police.

It was Walgreens’ decision on whether to remain open for the day, police said.