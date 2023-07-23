Sections
Sooners share message of faith at River Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Champions

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Oklahoma Sooner softball chaplain Sarah Roberts (left) fields questions from the audience as part of a roundtable discussion with players Alyssa Brito (middle) and S.J. Geurin at the River Valley FCA Night of Champions. (Courtesy Photo/Fellowship of Christian Athletes)

FORT SMITH -- Last year's national championship rings ordered by the Oklahoma Sooners softball team didn't have the normal adornments such as a...

Print Headline: Sooners share message of faith at FCA Night of Champions

