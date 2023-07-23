The Best Brews





In the fine tradition of its Nog-Off (eggnog) competition during the holiday season, Little Rock's Historic Arkansas Museum hosted its second Hop-Off competition July 14 as part of the city's 2nd Friday Art Night.

The Hop-Off, a competition for the "best historic homebrew," featured original beers based on historic beer styles and recipes. Guests, along with a trio of contest judges, sampled each entry. Attendees also nibbled on light hors d'oeuvres, wandered the galleries and listened to the sounds of Against the Grane featuring Shannon Lafferty.

At the end of the evening, these Hop-Off ales, and their makers, emerged triumphant:

Taster's Choice winner -- Roggenbier by Guest Shower Ale. Runners-up -- Dussel-Worf Altbier by Bo the Brewer; German Pilsner by Guest Shower Ale.

People's Choice winner -- Montezuma's Revenge by WoodCraft Brewing. Runners-up -- Dussel-Worf Altbier by Bo the Brewer; Queen Camilla by STB.

"Everyone loved the beer, because it all ran out," according to the museum's Facebook post.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Historic Arkansas Museum Hop-Off







