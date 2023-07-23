Tuition, fees set to climb in state

As students return to college campuses around the state next month, they'll be paying more in tuition and fees.

But most increases are in the low single digits.

Tuition and mandatory fees at Arkansas Tech University will increase an average of 3% at the main Russellville campus -- from $9,681.90 last year to $9,972.30 this year -- and 1.5% at the Ozark campus (from $134 to $136 per semester credit hour). Resident and non-resident graduate/doctoral students will have one rate -- $314.50 per semester credit hour -- an increase of $10 for Arkansas residents from last year, but a decrease from $609 for non-residents.

University officials believe that lower rate for non-resident graduate students can be "a recruiting tool," said Laury Fiorello, vice president of Administration and Finance.

Undergraduate and graduate mandatory fees for the Russellville campus will increase from $80.23 per semester credit hour in 2022-23 to $82.63 in 2023-24, according to ATU. Mandatory fees at the Ozark campus will remain unchanged from last year at $56 per semester credit hour.

Undergraduate students typically take 15 credit hours per semester for 30 total in a year. Arkansas Tech's board of trustees approved tuition, fees and the budget in mid-June.

The University of Central Arkansas is raising tuition and mandatory fees by 3.48% for undergraduate and graduate students. The university's board of trustees approved the increases during a meeting May 25.

The cost of tuition and mandatory fees for an undergraduate student for the 2023-24 school year will rise to $10,118, from $9,778 in the 2022-23 academic year, according to UCA. For graduate students, who typically take 12 credit hours per semester, the cost of tuition and mandatory fees will rise to $9,464, from $9,146.

Mandatory fee increases include fees for facilities, technology and athletics, according to UCA. The increase in tuition and in facilities and technology fees will generate approximately $2.5 million in additional revenue for the Education & General (E&G) budget, and that additional fee revenue will be applied toward bond obligations.

Southern Arkansas University

Undergraduate in-state tuition at Southern Arkansas University will rise slightly from $3,510 per semester -- assuming 15 credits taken per semester -- last year to $3,600 this year, while mandatory fees will increase modestly from $1,280 to $1,310 per semester. The university's board of trustees approved the changes June 22.

SAU set a new record for enrollment in 2022-23, and the university also set a new record for graduates (1,956) for the 2022-23 academic year.

Hendrix College

For the 2023-24 academic year, tuition for a full year at Hendrix College is $36,300, plus a $350 student activity fee, according to Hendrix. The tuition increase is roughly 4% over last year's tuition.

However, Hendrix "remains a best value college in the nation through generous scholarship and financial aid," said Ryan Cassell, Hendrix vice president for enrollment and dean of admission. "Through the Tuition Advantage program, most students will pay no more in tuition than the published rate of their home state's flagship university."

Ouachita Baptist University

Ouachita Baptist University is also raising tuition and fees slightly, the former from $15,250 per semester in 2022-23 to $15,890 for 2023-24, and the latter from $340 to $350 per semester.

All OBU freshmen "receive a merit scholarship of some kind" to help defray costs, said Brooke Zimny, OBU's chief marketing officer. "Additionally, financial aid covers about 70% of tuition and fees for our overall undergrad population each year."

Harding University

At Harding University, tuition is $808 per credit hour -- $24,240 annually for those taking the typical 15 credit hours per semester -- an increase from $750 per credit hour last year, as inflation has reached "13.5% over the past two years," said Tammy Hall, vice president for finance and Harding's chief financial officer. That also covers "a new student benefit, 24/7 mental health support, among other" offerings.

The technology fee rate will not increase, remaining at $324 per semester, according to Harding. Approximately 96% of Harding's undergraduates receive financial aid, with approximately $60 million awarded annually.

Harding "is the largest private college in Arkansas, with nearly a 100-year history of providing students with the highest quality Christian education," Hall said. It's "become a destination for students seeking a top-tiered education in a Christian environment."

Lyon College

Lyon College is the rare higher education institution in the state holding the line on student costs for 2023-24, not raising tuition, mandatory fees (or housing) prices. Yearly tuition will remain at $29,900, while mandatory fees -- $860 technology fee and $240 student activity fee -- will also remain stable.

"Our board members are extremely focused on our commitment to making a Lyon College education affordable and accessible for students and families," Perry Wilson, chairman of Lyon's board of trustees, stated in a news release from the college. "As the college-going rate in Arkansas continues to decline, it's important for all colleges and universities to focus on efficiencies and cost-effectiveness in order to help maintain a healthy economy and workforce in the state."

"By freezing our tuition, we are able to communicate clearly that we are firmly dedicated to helping our students complete their educational journeys and fulfill their career goals," Melissa Taverner, Lyon's president, said in the release. "As a college that serves many first-generation and Pell-eligible students, cost is also an important factor in retaining students."

"It's extremely important to us to have robust scholarship and financial aid opportunities, outstanding academic and student support services, and life-changing student life experiences in order to meet the needs of our current and future students," added Taverner. "Our goal remains for Lyon College to deliver high-quality academic offerings at the highest proven value."

Others

Henderson State in Arkadelphia will keep tuition and mandatory fees at $9,450 for the next school year, while the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- which has by far the largest enrollment in the state -- is keeping tuition the same for in-state students, although mandatory fees are increasing 4.6%.

Tuition and fees will also remain stable at the University of Arkansas System's Criminal Justice Institute and the University of Arkansas Grantham -- the system's online school -- with annual tuition of $8,850 and fees of $1,500.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock kept fees level -- although tuition is increasing by less than 2% -- while the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is increasing mandatory fees by less than 1%, although tuition is increasing more than 7%.

Between tuition and mandatory fees, the cost for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is increasing more than 7.5%, while the cost at the University of Arkansas at Monticello is rising more than 5%. Arkansas State University will increase tuition and mandatory fees 4% for the 2023-24 academic year.