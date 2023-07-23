Watch the throne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Georgia has won back-to-back national championships, but Alabama isn't ready to concede the top of the SEC to the Bulldogs.

"I respect the fact they've won national championships," Crimson Tide junior offensive tackle JC Latham said at SEC media days. "I know that's not easy to do. I see the work they've put in.

"But at the same time while their standard is great, I don't think it's above our standard. Winning the national championship is the standard."

When Georgia beat Alabama 33-19 to win the 2021 College Football Playoff title game, it was the Bulldogs' first national championship since 1980.

Alabama has won six national titles under Coach Nick Saban since 2009, including beating Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the College Football Playoff title game in 2017.

The Tide's most recent national title was after the 2020 season when they beat Ohio State 52-24.

When Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 and TCU 65-7 in last year's playoff games, Alabama had to settle for a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl to finish 11-2.

"I wouldn't say I was pleased with it, but it was a learning process," Alabama junior linebacker Dallas Turner said of last season. "I don't regret it. Everything happens for a reason."

Alabama missed the playoffs for the only second time in nine years since the four-team format began in 2014. The first time it happened in 2019, LSU won the national championship.

Both of Alabama's losses last season came on the road when Tennessee won 52-49 on a field goal with 15 seconds left and LSU won 32-31 on a two-point conversion in overtime.

"We had the opportunity to win and we didn't," Latham said. "We're going to have to go out there and compete again and showcase who we are because I know for a fact we should have won last year."

Alabama lost 10 players to the NFL Draft -- including quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson as the top two overall selections by Charlotte and Houston -- but when preseason All-SEC picks as voted on by those attending media days were announced Friday, the Tide had 16 players on the three teams.

"We want to stay focused on the process of what we need to do to play winning football at every position," Saban said. "And I'm not here to create expectations for our team. Lots of people will do that.

"Expectations in some way are a premeditated way to create disappointment.

"That's why I say we need to stay process-oriented. Not focused on the outcome, but focused on the things that we need to do to get the outcome we want."

With the loss of Young, the Tide must answer its biggest question going into the season: Who will be the starting quarterback?

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe came off the bench for an injured Young against Arkansas last season and led five touchdown drives in Alabama's 49-26 victory, rushing for 91 yards and passing for 65 in the process. He made one start against Texas A&M with Young still out and had 111 passing yards and 83 rushing yards in the Tide's 24-20 victory at home.

When Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson each failed to establish themselves as the clearcut starter in spring practice, Alabama brought in more competition with quarterback Tyler Buchner transferring from Notre Dame.

Buchner, a redshirt sophomore, won the starting job for the Fighting Irish to open last season, but he suffered a shoulder injury in the second game against Marshall. He didn't play again until the Gator Bowl when he completed 18 of 33 passes for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns with 3 interceptions in Notre Dame's 45-38 victory over South Carolina.

"All of those players are getting better, and it's important for us that all those players get better," Saban said of the quarterbacks. "I don't think anybody has actually separated themselves yet, and I don't think it's something that we are trying to rush."

Buchner followed new Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from Notre Dame.

Rees, 31, had been a Notre Dame assistant since 2017 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020. At Alabama, Rees is replacing Bill O'Brien, who returned to the NFL as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.

"Tommy Rees is a bright young guy who has done a really, really good job," Saban said. "Players relate well to him. He relates well to them. He's a good presenter.

"He's very bright and understands the game conceptually very, very well and has done a really good job of implementing our offense and adding to it things that I think will benefit us in the future."

Latham said he's impressed by Rees' passion for the game.

"I think as far as the offense that he's installed and brought to the team, it utilizes everybody's strengths," Latham said. "We do whatever we've got to do for whatever our strength is to succeed on that play or the series or whatever it might be.

"I think we have a great scheme that we're willing to showcase, show the world."

Kevin Steele, 65, is back at Alabama for a third go-around under Saban as an assistant, replacing Pete Golding as defensive coordinator. Golding now holds the same position at Ole Miss.

"Kevin Steele knows the system," Saban said. "He knows what's expected."

Alabama was a favorite over LSU to win the SEC West in balloting at media days with 165 first-place votes to 114 for the Tigers. For the overall champion first-place votes, Georgia nearly tripled the Tide, 181 to 62.

During Alabama's media days appearance -- on Wednesday before the voting was announced -- Latham got a question on his thoughts about Georgia being the most recent SEC team to win national titles rather than the Tide.

"It definitely motivates me," Latham said. "I know our guys. We can compete with Georgia.

"I'm not disrespecting them at all. But seeing them take the stage and take the opportunity that we knew was up for grabs -- that we could have taken -- is just fuel to the fire."