Halford-Prettyman

Megan Elizabeth Prettyman became the bride of Daniel Gregory Halford on June 17 at Rusty Tractor Vineyards in Little Rock. The Rev. Patricia Matthews officiated.

The parents of the bride are Carol Goforth of Fayetteville and Judy Dunleavy and W. Marshall Prettyman of West Fork. Her grandparents are the late Sally Goforth of Fayetteville and the late Jessie Broadfoot of Ridgewood, N.J.

The groom is the son of Barbara Halford and Greg Halford, both of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Margie Lewis of Conway, the late Neal Lewis of El Dorado and the late Margaret and Hugh Halford of Little Rock.

Honor attendants were Ali Goforth and Matt Stewart.

The bride graduated from Hendrix College, Conway, with a bachelor's degree in history and classics and is an educator. The groom is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in computer science and is a senior computer programmer.

A reception, also at Rusty Tractor Vineyards, followed the ceremony.

The couple will reside in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Greece.