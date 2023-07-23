Young Actors Guild takes songs from ‘Bright Star’ to Fort Smith libraries

If you missed the Young Actors Guild's production of "Bright Star," director Missy Gipson still has a twinkle in her eye. This week, some of the 52-member cast will perform songs from the summer musical at all of the Fort Smith Public Library locations.

The show ran July 6-9 at the Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma, and "what a ride it was," says Gipson.

"We had over 100 kids audition for 'Bright Star,' with 52 getting cast. It was a competitive process for sure," she says. "The cool thing about Young Actors Guild is that if you are cast, it's free! No production fee. It's a pretty fantastic theater arts organization that really expands opportunities for all kids, including those that can't afford to do arts experiences otherwise."

Gipson, who is also YAG's executive director, says the storyline of "Bright Star" is "fantastic."

Written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, the musical is set in the mountains of North Carolina in 1945-46 with flashbacks to 1923. Inspired by the duo's Grammy-winning collaboration on the 2013 bluegrass album "Love Has Come for You," and, in turn, the folk tale of the Iron Mountain Baby, the play debuted in San Diego in 2014 and on Broadway in 2016, running just more than 100 performances. It was nominated for five Tony Awards.

According to an interview with CBS News, Martin said "Bright Star" told "a 'hypothetical story' based on a true event." According to KRCU, the NPR affiliate in southeastern Missouri, in 1902 William Helms, a farmer near Hopewell, Mo., found a baby boy in a suitcase. Apparently having been thrown from a passing train, the baby was adopted by the Helms family and became nationally known when a song titled "The Iron Mountain Baby" was written about him.

In the play, "literary editor Alice Murphy meets an ambitious young soldier just home from World War II, [and] their connection inspires Alice to confront her past," says Gipson.

"Who doesn't love a good story musical? Some of my favorites I've directed all started with a strong story, and 'Bright Star' is no different," says Gipson. "It has all the things I love about a good musical -- heart, connection, and family.

"The other big theme in 'Bright Star,' which supports all the other themes I listed, is forgiveness," she adds. "Overwhelming forgiveness. There is a scene that will break your heart, and then later in the show, it will be put back together again. Truly makes the show what it is."

The fully staged production also had a nine-piece bluegrass/Americana band.

"It was our first time ever to have a banjo in the pit, and it was so much fun!"

Gipson says "rewards abound" working with young actors.

"They are energetic and come up with such creative choices onstage," she says. "They are brave in the way they boldly attempt connections with each other, especially at an age where that can feel awkward.

"[And] they are hilarious. I find my deep belly laugh every summer around these guys."

With such a "great group of kids," Gipson jumped at the opportunity to perform at the library locations.

"It's a fun way to work with our awesome local library and bring theater to their patrons, as well as give us a chance to have fun singing these songs again," she says.

And like the audiences who saw the full show, she hopes those library patrons "feel something big" and "leave inspired and moved by the story."

Next up for YAG are auditions for "Anastasia," happening today from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the King Opera House in Van Buren. Details are available at weareyag.com.

FYI

Young Actors Guild:

Songs From 'Bright Star'

July 24 -- Windsor Branch Library, 10 a.m.

July 26 -- Dallas Branch Library, 10 a.m.

July 26 -- Main Library, 2 p.m.

July 27 -- Main Library, 10 a.m.

July 28 -- Miller Branch Library, 10 a.m.

All the library shows are free.