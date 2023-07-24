337 false asbestos claims to cost Montana clinic $6M

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination must pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages after it submitted hundreds of false asbestos claims, a judge ruled.

The 337 false claims made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits they shouldn't have received. The federally funded clinic has been at the forefront of the medical response to deadly pollution from mining near Libby, Mont.

The judgment against the Center for Asbestos Related Disease clinic comes in a federal case filed by BNSF Railway in 2019 under the False Claims Act, which allows private parties to sue on the government's behalf.

BNSF -- which is itself a defendant in hundreds of asbestos-related lawsuits -- alleged the center submitted claims on behalf of patients without sufficient confirmation they had asbestos-related diseases.

After a seven-person jury agreed last month, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen said in a July 18 order that he was imposing a stiff penalty to prevent future misconduct.

Christensen said he was concerned in particular that the clinic's high-profile doctor, Brad Black, had diagnosed himself with asbestos-related disease and that a nurse signed off for benefits for her own mother.

The judge also cited evidence at the trial of high rates of opioid prescriptions from the clinic for people who may not have had a legitimate asbestos-related diagnosis.

The clinic demonstrated "a reckless disregard for proper medical procedure and the legal requirements of government programs," the judge wrote.

As instructed by the law, the judge tripled the $1.1 million in damages found by the jury, to almost $3.3 million, and imposed $2.6 million in additional penalties.

The judge awarded BNSF 25% of the proceeds, as allowed under the False Claims Act. Federal prosecutors previously declined to intervene in the case, and there have been no criminal charges brought against the clinic.

The clinic's attorneys appealed the jury's verdict to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday. Clinic director Tracy McNew has said the facility could be forced into bankruptcy if forced to pay a multimillion-dollar judgment.

FILE - An eagle sign welcomes visitors at the entrance to downtown Libby, Mont., June 17, 2009. On July 18, 2023, a judge ruled that a health clinic in Libby is liable to the government for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims. (AP Photo/Rick Sheremeta, File)

