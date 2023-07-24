Albies avenges Saturday’s strikeout with 3-run HR

MILWAUKEE -- Ozzie Albies wanted another chance to step to the plate with the game on the line after failing to deliver a night earlier.

Given that opportunity, Albies wasted no time making amends.

Albies hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Atlanta trailed 2-1 before Albies' 407-foot shot to left-center.

"I actually want to be in those spots," Albies said. "It's fun when you can help the team with something to win games and score runs. To me, it's exciting when you get up in those spots."

Albies' 23rd home run of the season came one day after Devin Williams struck him out with the bases loaded to end the Braves' 4-3 loss. The three-time All-Star had gone 0 for 16 since Wednesday before connecting.

"He's got a slow heartbeat in him," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "He doesn't panic or anything."

Albies connected on a first-pitch sinker from Elvis Peguero (1-3) to end a string of 28 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings by Brewers relievers.

"They've been a big reason why we're at where we are," Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell said. "A little bit, we've got to point to like, we're giving them a one-run lead. Scoring two runs is probably, regardless of what happens the rest of the game, it's probably not going to win you a lot of games."

Milwaukee lost two of three to the NL East-leading Braves as its NL Central advantage dipped to a half-game over the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers and Reds open a three-game series today in Milwaukee.

CUBS 7, CARDINALS 2 Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs for Chicago, and Jameson Taillon (4-6) pitched into the sixth inning to beat St. Louis.

MARLINS 3, ROCKIES 2 (10) Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and Miami ended an eight-game losing streak by beating Colorado.

NATIONALS 6, GIANTS 1 Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years by beating San Francisco.

REDS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff home run and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping Cincinnati finish the three-game sweep of Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Mauricio Dubon homered with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Houston to a victory over Oakland.

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 3 Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, and Toronto closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam as the Blue Jays beat Seattle.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 3 Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O'Hearn homered as AL East-leading Baltimore beat Tampa Bay to take three of four in a weekend series. The Orioles have a two-game lead over the Rays after winning for the 12th time in 15 games.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 4 (12) Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to cap a late rally by Minnesota that secured a series sweep over Chicago.

YANKEES 8, ROYALS 5 Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4 as New York completed their third series sweep of the season by beating Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 7, PIRATES 5 Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th home run in the two-way superstar's final home game before the trade deadline as Los Angeles defeated Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 8, GUARDIANS 5 (10) Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning single and flashed more solid defense in his second career start at first base, leading Philadelphia to a victory over Cleveland.

RANGERS 8, DODGERS 4 Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each hit a two-run double, and Texas overcame Max Muncy's first-inning grand slam for Los Angeles.

RED SOX 6, METS 1 Rafael Devers hit a home run and Adam Duvall drove in two runs as Boston defeated New York.

TIGERS 3, PADRES 1 Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibanez homered, and Detroit avoided a weekend sweep by beating San Diego.