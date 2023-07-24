Based in Bella Vista, Southern Strings looking for new members, planning future performances

BELLA VISTA -- Those who visited the Bella Vista Historical Museum on June 16 were treated to harmonic sounds and a collection of familiar tunes as performed by a unique ensemble of local musicians, the Southern Strings.

The group plays gospel, folk, traditional and mountain music and was invited to perform at the museum. The ensemble is made up of dulcimers, harps and psalteries. A psaltery is a fretless box zither and is considered the archetype of the zither and dulcimer. Many times an acoustic guitar or a harmonica is thrown into the mix as well.

Southern Strings welcomes new members and invites participation. The group meets to practice at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Forest Hills Church in Bella Vista. People are encouraged to join them during practice or to call Pat Kirby at 479-268-4901 for information.

There is another chance to hear the group play next month during worldwide Play Music on the Porch Day. Southern Strings will perform from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 26 on and around the porch of Settler's Cabin at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Crazy Willy's Ice Cream truck will be on the grounds that morning as well. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sing along.

Southern Strings performs familiar tunes to an audience June 16 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Terri OByrne)

