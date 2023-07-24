Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 13-19 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
July 13
Mason Lane Brewer, 24, and Simone Alysse Norvell. 24, both of Centerton
Joseph Ocean Burrows, 25, and Sierra Marie Smith, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Shea Jacob Chopper, 26, and Amber Kristine Arrington, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Brian Daniel Eaton, 42, and Chelsea Susanna Miller, 32, both of Rogers
Donald Lee Owen, 68, and Linda Diane Smith, 75, both of Rogers
Jeffrey Michael Smith, 52, and Tawn Kristin Smith, 46, both of Bentonville
July 14
Donald Martin Cook, 52, and Laura Wakeman Chemell, 51, both of Prairie Grove
Matthew Grant Dugan, 30, and Sharon Idet Vega, 31, both of Springdale
Christian Kale Dye, 30, Siloam Springs, and Amanda Renee Livermore, 33, Prairie Grove
Samuel Edward Fowler Jr., 35, and Ashley Marie Combs, 27, both of Rogers
Giesy Abisai Juarez Batres, 29, and Andreli Anayuri Ochoa Gomez, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Alfredo Ocampo Ocampo, 42, and Santa Carmela Valdez Salazar, 41, both of Centerton
Jose Armando Osorio Granadeno, 20, and Melody Isabel Sanchez, 18, both of Springdale
Jonathan Clay Phillips, 25, Rogers, and MacKenzie Anne Duncan, 25, Decatur
Stephen Thomas Rigsbee, 51, and Terra Dawn Mills-Krugler, 52, both of Garfield
La'Shion Jerome Robinson, 50, Parker, Colo., and April Diane Legere, 45, Rogers
Dustin Danier Stoufflet, 27, and Kaliey Nichole Sutherland, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Connor Ray Van Nostrand, 21, and Hannah Janel Fuller, 22, both of Bentonville
July 17
Alec Kendall Brown, 22, Alma, and Kelly Mackenzie Reed, 21, Centerton
Amarie Keyon Brown, 23, Van Buren, and Halley Ann Skye Davidson, 21, Little Flock
Miguel Campuzano-Coria, 33, Springdale, and Mireya Elizabeth Duran Marquez, 37, Rogers
Zachary Jonathan Gordon, 28, and Stephanie LeeAnne Taylor, 33, both of Centerton
James Roland Mix, 23, and Nevaeh Grace Muldoon, 21, both of Bentonville
Keevan Shane Pippin, 26, Bella Vista, and Haley Nichole Gregory, 25, Siloam Springs
Carlington Hugh Whyne, 40, and Priscilla Jo Medina, 38, both of Hesperia, Calif.
July 18
Quincy I Calep Jr., 28, and Winea Nicole Timos, 28, both of Springdale
Kyle Aaron Colvin, 37, Siloam Springs, and Katie Elisabeth Gensemer, 28, Fayetteville
Derek Evan Mitchell, 20, Wentzville, Mo., and Emerson Lynn Talbot, 22, Fayetteville
Daniel John Pawlowicz, 36, and Hanna Lee Chaffer, 33, both of Centerton
George Milton Prior, 80, Rogers, and Janice Kay Cornett, 75, Hesston, Kan.
Hector Alfonso Quintero Jr., 23, and Juanita Rodriguez Alba, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Henry Antonio Torrez, 27, and Rubania Massiell Benitez, 25, both of Rogers
Marlon Brandon West, 39, and Meegan Latrice Hannah, 42, both of Rogers
July 19
James Wesley Caughron, 27, Bentonville, and Kiyara Page Gray, 22, Fayetteville
Russell John Dietz, 45, and Marcelo De Aquino Eugenio, 42, both of Bentonville
William Junior Dozier, 70, and Thi Thu Dieu, 56, both of Gravette
Pascal Schmetz, 48, and Allison Leah Brown, 44, both of Centerton
Nathaniel Matthew Watts, 43, and Brittnee Layne Kary, 39, both of Pea Ridge