Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 13-19 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

July 13

Mason Lane Brewer, 24, and Simone Alysse Norvell. 24, both of Centerton

Joseph Ocean Burrows, 25, and Sierra Marie Smith, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Shea Jacob Chopper, 26, and Amber Kristine Arrington, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Brian Daniel Eaton, 42, and Chelsea Susanna Miller, 32, both of Rogers

Donald Lee Owen, 68, and Linda Diane Smith, 75, both of Rogers

Jeffrey Michael Smith, 52, and Tawn Kristin Smith, 46, both of Bentonville

July 14

Donald Martin Cook, 52, and Laura Wakeman Chemell, 51, both of Prairie Grove

Matthew Grant Dugan, 30, and Sharon Idet Vega, 31, both of Springdale

Christian Kale Dye, 30, Siloam Springs, and Amanda Renee Livermore, 33, Prairie Grove

Samuel Edward Fowler Jr., 35, and Ashley Marie Combs, 27, both of Rogers

Giesy Abisai Juarez Batres, 29, and Andreli Anayuri Ochoa Gomez, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Alfredo Ocampo Ocampo, 42, and Santa Carmela Valdez Salazar, 41, both of Centerton

Jose Armando Osorio Granadeno, 20, and Melody Isabel Sanchez, 18, both of Springdale

Jonathan Clay Phillips, 25, Rogers, and MacKenzie Anne Duncan, 25, Decatur

Stephen Thomas Rigsbee, 51, and Terra Dawn Mills-Krugler, 52, both of Garfield

La'Shion Jerome Robinson, 50, Parker, Colo., and April Diane Legere, 45, Rogers

Dustin Danier Stoufflet, 27, and Kaliey Nichole Sutherland, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Connor Ray Van Nostrand, 21, and Hannah Janel Fuller, 22, both of Bentonville

July 17

Alec Kendall Brown, 22, Alma, and Kelly Mackenzie Reed, 21, Centerton

Amarie Keyon Brown, 23, Van Buren, and Halley Ann Skye Davidson, 21, Little Flock

Miguel Campuzano-Coria, 33, Springdale, and Mireya Elizabeth Duran Marquez, 37, Rogers

Zachary Jonathan Gordon, 28, and Stephanie LeeAnne Taylor, 33, both of Centerton

James Roland Mix, 23, and Nevaeh Grace Muldoon, 21, both of Bentonville

Keevan Shane Pippin, 26, Bella Vista, and Haley Nichole Gregory, 25, Siloam Springs

Carlington Hugh Whyne, 40, and Priscilla Jo Medina, 38, both of Hesperia, Calif.

July 18

Quincy I Calep Jr., 28, and Winea Nicole Timos, 28, both of Springdale

Kyle Aaron Colvin, 37, Siloam Springs, and Katie Elisabeth Gensemer, 28, Fayetteville

Derek Evan Mitchell, 20, Wentzville, Mo., and Emerson Lynn Talbot, 22, Fayetteville

Daniel John Pawlowicz, 36, and Hanna Lee Chaffer, 33, both of Centerton

George Milton Prior, 80, Rogers, and Janice Kay Cornett, 75, Hesston, Kan.

Hector Alfonso Quintero Jr., 23, and Juanita Rodriguez Alba, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Henry Antonio Torrez, 27, and Rubania Massiell Benitez, 25, both of Rogers

Marlon Brandon West, 39, and Meegan Latrice Hannah, 42, both of Rogers

July 19

James Wesley Caughron, 27, Bentonville, and Kiyara Page Gray, 22, Fayetteville

Russell John Dietz, 45, and Marcelo De Aquino Eugenio, 42, both of Bentonville

William Junior Dozier, 70, and Thi Thu Dieu, 56, both of Gravette

Pascal Schmetz, 48, and Allison Leah Brown, 44, both of Centerton

Nathaniel Matthew Watts, 43, and Brittnee Layne Kary, 39, both of Pea Ridge