Better days ahead?





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks of 2020 could totally relate to the feelings surging through the Vanderbilt Commodores last Nov. 12 in Lexington, Ky.

On that date, the long-suffering Commodores rallied from late deficits twice to knock off No. 24 Kentucky 24-21 to snap a 26-game SEC losing streak and post their first win over a Power 5 team in more than three years.

The 2020 Razorbacks, in Coach Sam Pittman's debut season, upset No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14 on the road in Week 2 to break a 20-game conference losing streak and signal they were on the rebound. Arkansas proved it with a surge to a 9-4 record and Outback Bowl win in 2021.

Could Vanderbilt pull off a similar turnaround this fall? There is hope in Nashville after the Commodores wrapped up a 5-7 season last year that included their first home win over Florida since 1988 the week after beating Kentucky.

Third-year Coach Clark Lea called the 2022 Vanderbilt squad an "evolved team that was able to find flashes of success. Though we can celebrate progress, we will never be satisfied with 5-7."

The brass in Nashville seems to think better days are imminent. The private school and frequent cellar dweller in the SEC East invested in Lea with a reported three-year contract extension through 2029 and ongoing expansion of athletic facilities, including to Vanderbilt Stadium, which was renamed FirstBank Stadium last August.

Lea said the grounds around the stadium right now are not pretty.

"There's a lot of shut-down roads and a lot of dirt and a lot of construction equipment, but it gives us a chance," Lea said. "It gives us the landscape to paint the picture of what the future will be, and in short order we'll be talking about Vanderbilt football with cutting-edge facilities and best-in-class resources. When has that ever been said?"

The Commodores at SEC media days spoke to the relief and the value of notching that win over the Wildcats.

"That was my first SEC win since I've been at Vandy, so that was a proud moment and a great moment to be with the guys," senior linebacker Ethan Barr said. "We were all so excited. It was just feelings we hadn't had since we've been here. It builds a lot of confidence to ourselves and what we've been doing and that we know we can win these games and we will win these games."

Added senior defensive back Jaylen Mahoney, "That game was huge for us. We came together and played as a team, as a collective unit. We executed in Lexington."

The Commodores have not played in the postseason since a 45-38 loss to Baylor in the 2018 Texas Bowl, and they have not won a bowl game in a decade. Their last bowl win came against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl, a 41-24 victory, after the 2013 season.

The current team has their eyes on returning to the postseason.

"Last year, that wasn't exactly what we wanted to get," senior wideout Will Sheppard said. "Our goal this season is post-season play so we'll just keep working hard to get that.

"Getting that first SEC win is definitely a big deal. It's not easy to win in this league, no matter what anybody might say. I think it was just a big confidence boost for us."

The Commodores went 5-7 against what was judged to be the fifth-toughest schedule in the country last year. They also face a rigorous schedule this fall, including crossover games against Ole Miss and Auburn from the SEC West.

Vanderbilt brings back sophomore quarterback AJ Swann and senior Ken Seals -- the part-time starter in 2021 -- but lost graduate student Mike Wright, who transferred to Mississippi State. Wright came up big last last year, rushing for 126 yards in the upset at Kentucky and notching three touchdown passes in a 31-24 home victory over Florida the following week as Swann sat with an injury.

"We love Mike Wright," Mahoney said. "He actually came in and won two big SEC games for us at the end of the season, so I'm excited to see what he can do at Mississippi State."

Wright was the team's second-leading rusher with 517 yards, and Vanderbilt also lost 1,042-yard rusher Ray Davis, who transferred to Kentucky. That makes Patrick Smith, who totaled 151 yards on 56 carries, the leading returning rusher, though youngsters Sedrick Alexander and Chase Gillespie are expected to be big contributors at tailback.

Swann, a 6-3, 228-pounder from White, Ga., completed 58.1% of his passes for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. His two interceptions were the fewest among FBS true freshmen with 195 or more passing attempts, and his passing yardage was the fourth-most for a Vandy rookie, trailing only Seals, John Gromos and Jay Cutler.

Sheppard had 120 targets last year but only a 50% catch rate with 60 receptions for 776 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Vanderbilt, smoked 55-3 at Alabama and 55-0 at Georgia, put together a solid formula as the season progressed. The Commodores committed 63 penalties, the fewest among all SEC teams, and they ranked 21st nationally with an average possession time of 32:03.

On the other side of the ball, Vanderbilt led the SEC with four defensive touchdowns, a year after not scoring any. The emergence of CJ Taylor at the "Anchor" position played into Vandy's late-season surge. Taylor finished with 59 tackles -- second on the team -- and returned two fumbles for scores.

Taylor joins defensive backs Mahoney, BJ Anderson and De'Rickey Wright as returning starters along with linebacker Ethan Barr and defensive linemen Nate Clifton and Christian James.



