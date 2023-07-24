Biden stands firm in denying missiles

The Biden administration is holding firm, for now at least, on its refusal to send long-range Army missiles to Ukraine despite mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers and pleas from the government in Kyiv, according to U.S. officials.

Disappointment at the slow pace of Ukraine's counteroffensive against entrenched Russian forces and a newly equivocal tone by President Joe Biden have led to widespread speculation that the missiles will soon follow the path taken by other U.S. weapons systems that were first denied but ultimately approved during the 17 months of the war.

In late May, Biden appeared to alter his previously firm "no" on the possibility of ATACMS, the Army Tactical Missile System, saying for the first time that it was "still in play." Two weeks later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Biden had spoken about the missiles at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, but that no decision had been made.

But U.S. defense and administration officials familiar with the issue said that despite what one called a growing public perception of "some sort of slow, gravitational pull" toward approval, there has been no change in U.S. policy and no substantive discussion about the issue for months. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to address the sensitive subject.

The Pentagon believes Kyiv has other, more urgent needs than ATACMS, and worries that sending enough to Ukraine to make a difference on the battlefield would severely undercut U.S. readiness for other possible conflicts.

The number of ATACMS in American stockpiles is fixed, awaiting replacement with the next generation, longer-range Precision Strike Missile, called the Prism, for PrSM, which is expected to enter service by the end of this year, officials said. Lockheed Martin still manufactures 500 ATACMS each year, but all of that production is destined for sale to other countries.

Ukraine has said the ATACMS, with a range of 190 miles, is essential for destroying command posts and logistics areas far behind Russian front lines.

"Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission but also to conduct a defensive operation," Zelenskyy said at a July 7 news conference in Prague.

The ATACMS would allow Ukrainian forces to target the farthest reaches of Russian-occupied Crimea from their own current front lines, including the 12-mile Kerch Bridge and the Russian naval base at Sevastopol.

Asked at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday what is at the top of Ukraine's list of security needs, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's presidential office, said: "My answer will be very simple. At this point, it's very clear and understandable. We need and are waiting for decisions on ATACMS."

Kyiv has asked for hundreds of the missiles.

Ukraine has appealed to its supporters in Congress -- many of whom have visited Kyiv or met elsewhere with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian government officials -- and U.S. lawmakers have made increasingly loud demands for the Biden administration to approve the transfer of missiles.

Last month, the House Armed Services Committee included funds to send ATACMS to Ukraine in its draft of the defense budget, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed a bipartisan resolution calling for the United States to "immediately" provide the missiles.

"There's no reason to give Ukraine just enough to bleed but not enough to win," committee chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said. "If we're going to be helping them, either go all in or get out." The resolution was backed by the committee's chief Democrat, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, N.Y.

Early this month, Sens. James E. Risch, Idaho, and Roger Wicker, Miss., the ranking Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, respectively, joined McCaul in a statement that said the transfer of ATACMS, along with cluster munitions and F-16 aircraft, was "critical" to Ukraine's success.

Since last year, the administration has cited several reasons for holding back. Refusal initially centered on concerns that Ukraine might fire the long-range missiles into Russian territory, escalating the conflict into a U.S.-Russia confrontation. Even supplying the weapons, Moscow has said publicly, would cross a red line.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Horton of The Washington Post.