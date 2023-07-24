Boy, 12, drowns in Lake Ouachita; body recovered





ROYAL -- A 12-year-old boy reportedly drowned in Lake Ouachita near the Brady Mountain campground area early Sunday and his body was recovered a little more than two hours later, according to authorities.

The Garland County sheriff's office received a report of a missing 12-year-old male, who was last seen in the water, Deputy Courtney Kizer, the department's public information officer, told The Sentinel-Record.

Piney Fire Department got the call about the incident at 7:32 a.m. and the victim was recovered from the water around 9:45 a.m., said Clay Loy, a lieutenant with the department.

Loy said his agency responded with a boat and up to 10 personnel, including three divers. Jessieville Fire Department, the Army Corps of Engineers, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the sheriff's office and LifeNet also responded, he said.

Loy confirmed that the area where the boy was found was in the upper lake area near the Brady Mountain campgrounds.

The Garland County Coroner's Office was called out and responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m., authorities said.



