Carving out time: Woodworkers unite in Bella Vista thanks to woodworking club

BELLA VISTA -- The public enjoyed a display and several demonstrations of work done by the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club recently at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Encircling the cabin outside of the museum, members talked with visitors and showed their woodworking wares. The club is hoping to draw in new members and boasts that its current members have a wide range of skills and work in many mediums.

The club was formed in 1987 by a group of carvers whose goal was to educate and promote the art of woodcarving. The goal has remained the same, with expansion of skill sets to include additional areas of wood art and wood burning.

Club members support the Bella Vista community by volunteering at various events such as art shows and craft fairs, and they often teach soap carving to the younger generation.

Donated projects are found around the community in places such as the library, Fire Department and on display at Allen's Food Market. The club also has a permanent display of member wares at the historical museum in a cabinet they donated to the museum. The club hosts an "Artistry In Wood Show" at least once a year in Bella Vista.

The club offers an invitation to anyone who is interested to stop by a meeting, take in the diverse range of skills and mediums or join in the art of woodworking.

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church gymnasium on Forest Hills Boulevard in Bella Vista.

For more information, visit bellavistawoodcarvers.org.