COLUMNIST: Hollywood has been a long time coming to the truth about The Bomb

In 1945, Hollywood set in motion its first big-budget movie drama about the making and use of the atomic bomb. Almost immediately a competing project emerged (with a screenplay by Ayn Rand, no less).

Yet for over seven decades, only two other major movie dramas about this epochal event emerged from a studio. That is changing with the arrival of Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated "Oppenheimer."

In the same period, Hollywood has produced far more movies centering on D-day and the defeat of Adolf Hitler. This is unsurprising, as these narratives can focus on American valor and ultimately deliver a stirring victory (and depict U.S. forces helping to liberate the concentration camps).

The atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are a different story. Onscreen portrayals of the bombings have been incomplete at best, sanitized at worst.

Although Japan started war with the U.S. by bombing Pearl Harbor, Americans in the atomic attacks were the perpetrators, not the victims. The leading figures in this end game were not average G.I. Joes, but rather top-level Washington officials. The weapon was created by genius scientists, the mission carried out by elite bombing crews who faced no opposition from the enemy. Even the bomb's central role in the Japanese surrender has been hotly contested by many historians, complicating any claims it was a necessary act.

Now comes "Oppenheimer." Given the fraught stories behind the movies about the bomb that did make it to theaters, it seems unlikely that any director with less stature and box office success than Christopher Nolan could have gotten this film made.

MGM launched the first Hollywood film to address the attacks, "The Beginning or the End," in the autumn of 1945, weeks after the bombs were dropped. It was directly inspired by warnings from atomic scientists--not including Oppenheimer--about the further development of nuclear weapons.

Soon, however, both the Truman White House and Gen. Leslie R. Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, were granted script approval. They ordered dozens of revisions that barred it from questioning the attack on Japan or America's plan to continue down the nuclear path.

There would not be another Hiroshima-related film, "Above and Beyond," for more than six years. Once again MGM was the sponsor, and its message of justifying U.S. decisions was the same.

It took nearly four decades for Hollywood to produce another film on the subject. And that's it for studio films on the bomb--until now.

Hollywood has never given Americans an honest chance to confront that vital question in a world with thousands of nuclear warheads still on hair-trigger alert. Now Christopher Nolan has his chance, and his movie, which I saw at an advance screening, does provoke profound emotions about this threat today.

But considering the Hollywood history, it's no shock that even he chose to spend more time on the testing of the first bomb than on what happened when it was used against two cities.

Greg Mitchell is a documentary filmmaker and the author of a dozen books.