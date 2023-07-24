Construction companies sought to install traffic signals at Fayetteville intersection near Razorback baseball stadium

FAYETTEVILLE -- Residents have been waiting a long time for the city to make the intersection at 15th Street and Razorback Road easier...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Construction companies sought to install traffic signals at Fayetteville intersection near Razorback baseball stadiumby Stacy Ryburn | Today at 4:30 a.m.
Traffic flows Friday at the intersection of Razorback Road and 15th Street in Fayetteville. The city is advertising bids to put traffic lights at the intersection. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
Print Headline: Traffic signals coming to intersection near UA baseball stadium
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT