Conway man sentenced to 52 months in Capitol riot case





WASHINGTON — A Conway truck driver who used a flag pole to beat a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Monday to 52 months in prison, but he has already served most of that time in jail.

Peter Francis Stager pleaded guilty in February to one count of assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. Stager has been in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest on Jan. 14, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras gave Stager credit for time served, so Stager has another 22 months to serve in prison.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing in federal court in the District of Columbia, Amy Collins, an attorney representing Stager, said he would like to be sent to the federal prison in Texarkana, Texas.

Contreras didn’t impose a fine, but he did order Stager to pay $2,000 restitution.

After he serves his prison term, Stager will be on supervised release for three years.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 6½ years, followed by three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $31,627.

Stager’s attorneys said the 30 months he has already served in the D.C. jail was sufficient punishment for the crime.

Contreras dismissed six other charges against Stager at prosecutors’ request.

Stager used a flagpole to beat a Metropolitan Police officer who had been knocked down and dragged from an archway onto the Capitol steps, according to court filings. An American flag was affixed to the pole.

In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors called it a brutal assault, saying Stager struck the officer at least three times. The officer suffered bruises and abrasions.