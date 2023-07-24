Donald and Joe No-Show

At the time of this writing, President Joe Biden has no plans to debate challenger Robert Kennedy Jr., and Donald Trump appears likely to skip the first Republican debate next month, perhaps more.

Those decisions actually make some sense given historical patterns and where the race on each side stands (apart from the fact that the debates have degenerated into degrading forms of reality TV that no one with any self-respect would want to participate in).

In any event, Trump knows that he will be everyone's target if he's on a Republican debate stage and that his chief rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, will instead be if he's not. Each of the other contenders must displace DeSantis in order to mount any kind of remotely successful challenge to Trump, so the firing squad will point in only his direction if Trump skips.

A dynamic similar to that which decided the 2016 race thus threatens to emerge, in which Trump floats above the fray, while the other contenders disperse the anti-Trump vote among themselves and attack each other in order to become Trump's opponent in a two-person primary that never materializes.

What once looked to be a potentially close race between Trump and DeSantis turned into a rout when New York DA Alvin Bragg set his trap in the form of a sham indictment of Trump, and Republicans walked right into it. Trump's lead exploded just as Democrats hoped it would, such that if the most likely scenario plays out--in which Trump wins the nomination and loses the general election--there should be portraits of Bragg hanging in every Democrat office in the country.

Trump's supporters will continue to lend their support regardless of whatever decision he makes regarding the debates. And if he chooses not to, they will accept, as always, whatever excuses he coughs up, even if they change from day to day. He tells them what to believe, and they faithfully believe it, even if he claims the moon is made of green cheese and the sun rises in the west rather than east.

If Trump has good reasons for skipping at least the early debates, Biden has even better ones for not debating his Democratic foes at any point.

The most obvious of these reasons is that any debate involving impromptu questions and exchanges between candidates would quickly reveal what his handlers have been so intent upon concealing, which is his rapidly diminishing mental faculties.

There is, put differently, simply too high a likelihood that Biden would suffer the kind of devastating "senior moment" in public view that would end his re-election bid before the first primary rolls around.

Candidates citing bogus stats and rudely talking over each other live on television in fake debates have come to be the centerpieces of contemporary political campaigns, but no president has ever, thankfully, participated in one during primary season.

Those refusals notwithstanding, it is also the case that no president during the primary era who sought renomination by their party failed to get it (Lyndon Johnson being only a partial exception, since he shut down his candidacy after winning the New Hampshire primary in 1968 by a narrower margin than expected).

Also in Biden's favor is that presidents shouldn't stoop to sharing a debate stage with obscure cranks who have no political experience or constituency but suddenly decide they should be president.

As such, I could declare myself a candidate for president tomorrow, and there would be just as much reason for Biden to share a debate stage with me as with Kennedy, which is to say none.

Sorry, but nutty views and a susceptibility to conspiracy theories aren't enough to make you a serious candidate, however much money you have or famous your last name.

He might look a bit cowardly by doing so, but it actually works to Trump's advantage to skip the first few debates and thereby let his most serious rival get pummeled in them. He will be the big story even if he doesn't show.

And Biden's handlers can claim with a straight face that they are protecting the dignity of the office he occupies by not letting him appear on a debate stage with the likes of Kennedy and Marianne Williamson (!!).

As a longtime critic of the dog and pony shows we mislabel debates, little would please me more than if we never held another.

If anything, what we saw in Iowa recently at the Family Leadership Summit, in which a skilled interviewer (Tucker Carlson) sat down and did one-on-one sessions with six of the GOP contenders (sans Trump) almost certainly provided viewers with more useful information about them, both good and bad, than a dozen bogus debates could.

We won't, of course, be spared the demeaning spectacles forever--come next fall we will still pretend to do our civic duty by watching Biden, unmoored from his teleprompter, repeatedly lose his train of thought after two sentences and Trump spew insults and ramble incoherently so as to obscure the fact that he doesn't have the faintest clue what he's talking about.

And to think we once had Lincoln-Douglas. Or even Nixon versus the uncle of the anti-vaxxer guy running against Slow Joe.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.