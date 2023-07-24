DEAR HELOISE: I came from a very poor family, and when I finished high school, my parents were very proud that I had accomplished what neither of them had been able to do. College, however, was out of the question. So, I started my own home and office cleaning business.

I have worked for a few families for a number of years, but recently I had to go up on my fees because of the high cost of cleaning supplies. This raise in my fee has caused some problems with my clients.

With the increase in fees, my clients seem to think I should add additional duties free of charge. I clean their homes, and that is all I agreed to do. I take pride in my work, and there have been no complaints about my work to date.

One longtime customer left me a note telling me I needed to stay late to watch her kids until she got home. She staggered in drunk at 8 p.m. I explained that under no circumstances would I do that again. Another client told me to iron her laundry. I refused.

I'm there to keep the house clean, make sure the refrigerator is spotless and even wash windows, but I won't wash the dog or the car. I'll pick up all the scattered toys in the house, but I won't pick up your kids from daycare or school. Just because I raised my fees, which I had not done in five years, does not mean a client can pile on extra duties. By the way, that "raise" in my fees was only a 50-cent difference.

There are many people like me who work independently and are taken advantage of by people who hire us but don't see us. We clean your homes, take care of your kids and maintain your lawns and gardens, but we're not invisible. Please don't treat us as though we do not count.

-- Anita G.,

Houston

DEAR ANITA: Everyone has to draw a line in the sand sometimes and say, "These are my boundaries." We occasionally can do more than is expected of us, but there is a limit. Some people don't seem to understand that point. I'm glad you stood your ground.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I want ice cubes for a cold drink, I like to use leftover plastic cups that individual gelatin and puddings come in.

I freeze water in them, and when I need a couple of ice cubes, I simply pop ice out of these little cups. Then I refill them with water and freeze them again for the next time I need a couple of ice cubes.

-- Amy R.,

Anaheim, Calif.

