



Happy birthday: Your awareness expands in all directions, then good things come from all 360 degrees at once. Though you'll put some in the bank, your emotional account will be filled, too. Those with similar priorities and values show up to enrich your life and projects. More highlights: You'll cross an ocean more than once. You'll go big with some news, and get to know fascinating creatures.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People connect in different ways. Not every love story is romantic. Forcing a connection into one category could reduce it to something less beautiful and interesting than it would be if you simply took it moment by moment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some keep trying to lower your expectation to what they call "reality." Reality is many things to many people. You don't need to accept another person's definition of it because you're so adept at creating your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). This is your friendly reminder not to waste any time on the things that are resistant to your influence. There's so much of life that will bend to your will, mold to your work and build to your specifications. Focus there.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be patient. The challenge at hand is a little like the "plank" exercise. It starts easy enough and gets more difficult with every second, engaging and eventually producing results in every faculty at once. Your endurance will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The golden rule works with those who want the same thing. When you "do unto others," you'll do what they want, not what you want. This is beyond the golden rule; it's the platinum rule.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will foresee what could go wrong, which will either make you extremely valuable to a process or inspire you not to be a part of it at all. Being knowledgeable of risk doesn't mean you're pessimistic. It means you're smart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23).The idleness of others bothers you, perhaps because you're doing far more than your share of the work. You won't be perceived as bossy if you assign tasks to others. They will gain a sense of purpose as you gain a sense of ease.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everything important will be accomplished through other people. Socializing is a dance. You'll move beautifully now as you feel the rhythms of the room, get in step with others and tune into the push and pull that keeps things interesting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your whimsy is irresistible. People watch what you do and how you do it, then talk about and imitate your moves. Increased popularity means your attention and attendance will be often requested.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The day plays out like a carnival ride. You end up back where you started, but that's beside the point. This is about the experience, the thrill and the bragging rights. You'll get all three.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Is it your job to provide protection, comfort and shelter from the harshness of the world? Only because you make it your job, a noble aim that gives you a permanent spot in the hearts and minds of your people.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Commitments are life-changing, not because of what happens to you in them but because of the way you must grow to meet their demands. You won't mind the work today, and you're earning rewards of your future.

HELP FROM FRIENDS

The Greek hero Odysseus would have been lured to his peril by the song of the Sirens had he not been helped by his trusty crew. Under the relationship-centered Libra moon, today's dangers can similarly be avoided when you help and are helped by the good people around you to steer the ship through the straights and away from the rocks.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The Oscar, the Theatre World Award and the Golden Globe have all gone to Anna Paquin, who began fulfilling her professional destiny at the ripe age of 9 when she landed her very first role after accompanying her sister to an audition. The Leo star wasn't planning to audition, and neither was she planning to literally give an Academy Award-winning performance, but her Leo sun and Mercury won out. Paquin's four natal Libran influences indicate artistic and political talent.



