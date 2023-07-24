Gerrit Marshall, a retired television broadcast engineer from Madison, Wis., said besting nearly 140 men in an Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest on his 11th attempt made his 68th birthday "the best birthday I have ever had."

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, announced that the social media platform will retire its bird logo and blue color scheme, and replace it with a black or white default color and "a good enough X logo."

Baraka Muguwa Oscar, a local village chief in Congo's Ituri province, said a soldier killed 13 people, including his wife, in-laws and two of his children, in a shooting because he "did not like the fact that his son ... was buried without his approval and in his absence."

Ban Tien, executive assistant chief of Houston police, said a man shot inside a packed, illegal nightclub and wounded five people, including a man he followed after a fight in the club's parking lot.

Patrick Zaki, 32, an Egyptian activist recently pardoned, was released days after a court convicted him of a charge of disseminating false news, stemming from an article he wrote in 2019 about alleged discrimination against Coptic Christians in Egypt.

Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO, said "words cannot express the profound grief" that staff and patients at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland are experiencing, after a security guard was gunned down and another staffer injured at the Oregon health facility.

Markus Blume, the state culture minister for Bavaria, said "there is still hope of ... being able to find the rest of the gold coins" after four suspects were arrested over a Nov. 22 break-in at a museum where 483 Celtic coins discovered in 1999 were stolen.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japanese foreign minister, said he will visit India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, South Africa, Uganda and Ethiopia with the intent "to strive even harder to strengthen ties with countries in southwest Asia and Africa."

John Dompierre, 60, of Avondale, Ariz., who denied being part of a nationwide sex-trafficking operation based in Albuquerque due to erectile dysfunction, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $2,400 for committing perjury.