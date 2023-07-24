Late bucket dooms Team Arkansas’ chances at victory

BASKETBALL

Late bucket dooms Team Arkansas' chances to win

Tyrus McGee made sure the host team would live to see at least another day in The Basketball Tournament.

The 6-2 guard drilled a three-pointer under the Elam Ending format to carry the top-seeded AfterShocks to a thrilling 63-59 victory Sunday over third-seeded Team Arkansas during the Sweet 16 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The bucket sent the AfterShocks, who are comprised mostly of players who played collegiately for Wichita State, to the event's quarterfinal round for the third consecutive year. But Team Arkansas made things tough throughout.

The Aftershocks led 32-26 at halftime and held a lead as big as eight points in the third quarter before watching Team Arkansas sprint off on a 12-4 run to tie the game capped off by a three-pointer from Sonny Weems with 2:29 to go in the period.

The game was still tied at 55-55 when the Elam Ending was invoked and a target score of 63 was determined. The Aftershocks eventually held a 60-59 cushion and later won when McGee used a screen on the left wing to launch and hit a 23-footer to end it.

Caleb Walker scored 14 points to lead the Aftershocks. Hunter Mickelson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Team Arkansas. Weems, who was seeing his first action in the tournament, added 12 points.

-- Erick Taylor