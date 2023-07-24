Self-centered brain

Piece after piece, day after day, we are subjected to the self-interested, narcissistic drivel from Philip Martin. This time it's the lead column on the editorial page dealing with ... uh ... what? Him effusing his thoughts on his books: "My other books were pretty good. While my imposter syndrome is a real thing, there's another level where I know I'm better at my job than many people are at theirs. I can make a case for every word ..."

Reading his stuff suggests he's in a competition with himself to see how many times he can use "I" and "me."

I've read your newspaper daily for decades, then in recent years have ground my teeth over the tripe that oozes from this man's self-centered brain. Can't you find some other columnists? At least confine him to the movie reviews, please.

PETE MARVIN

Little Rock

Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

We're overprocessed

What do the iconic American lawn and Twinkie have in common?

Turf grass in its purest form, and in its native Irish climate and temperatures, was a soft velvety carpet of cool green to walk upon. Twinkie cakes were once upon a time made with things like cream and eggs.

Walk into any lawn and garden section and mostly there are shelves of chemical-contrived pesticides made to kill beetles, bugs, ants, mosquitoes and any and every invertebrate, spider or insect. No matter that 97 percent of them are harmless or beneficial.

At some point, chlorine, bleach, benzine, polysorbate, and ever more petroleum-based chemicals and polys, and ever more additive-laden junk would make America great--proud green lawns and pink-cheeked kids with lunch pails of Twinkies.

But the truth is, to keep our lawns going all summer, we chlorinate water, burn oil and gas machines and apply chemicals to kill this and that. In fact, "killing" is what the lawn and garden departments at Walmart and other stores are promoting.

In order to keep the kids going, nearly five teaspoons of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, chlorinated-bleached flour and all kinds of wizardry and chemistry is applied to abracadabra produce a Twinkie that has some of its ingredients sourced from China or India.

But again, the truth is that emerald lawns and pink-cheeked children aren't made in laboratories. What are we feeding the lawn and the kids? They will be healthier without the processing of their food and pollution caused in the environment by our great American lawns.

SUSAN PANG

Garfield

Rant was shameless

Richard Sanders' letter of July 18 struck my last nerve as he referred to the LGBTQ community as utterly shameless. I hope he doesn't consider himself a "Christian," because he is utterly vile and shameless! The first thing I was taught in Sunday School over 70 years ago was "Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world ..." Whatever happened to that? What happened to "Love thy neighbor?" What happened to kindness?

I left the church over 60 years ago because of the hypocrisy. I don't have to believe in a religion to be a good person. If someone wants to love and be with someone of the same sex or if someone is not feeling comfortable with his birth gender, and wants a change for mental health reasons, that is not your business. You don't know what goes on in their head. How do these people affect your personal life? The members of the LGBTQ community are human and should be treated as such. Their lifestyle is their business, not yours.

I believe the only morals in this country that are sinking are those of the hoity-toity "Christians" who believe like you do, full of hate. Many same-sex marriages last a lot longer than traditional marriages. I have a cousin who is married to her wife. They've been together a long time, both work, and they own a home. They aren't bothering anyone. My gay friends have enriched my life with their friendships. I don't care about their lifestyle. You need to study the presidents you mentioned. They aren't squeaky clean.

Furthermore, Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of Transportation, and his husband have adopted two beautiful babies, as have Anderson Cooper and his partner. So get over it, Mr. Sanders; LGBTQ is here to stay regardless what you think.

As for abortion, again it's none of your business until it personally affects you. My guess is if you have a wife, daughter or grandaughter who got pregnant as a result of a rape, you'd probably be the first one headed out of state looking for a clinic. We are all human and none of us are perfect, or normal, whatever that is. Until you get to know someone in the LGBTQ group, you won't get it.

RUTH REDD

Sherwood

Govern whole state

Gov. Sarah Sanders, when you became governor of Arkansas, that was for the whole state of Arkansas, and whatever political party association. It would be nice to follow the example of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson. If you are not calling out the far right, don't spend all your time calling out the far left because there are a whole lot of us in between. Please be the governor for the whole state of Arkansas, red or blue, purple or orange.

JAMES JACKSON

Pine Bluff