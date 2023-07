Little Rock police are investigating a homicide on East Roosevelt Road, the department said in a tweet on Monday morning.

Officers responded to an “Assist Medical” call around 6:37 a.m., the tweet said.

One individual was found unresponsive at the scene, 801 E. Roosevelt Road, police said. A Family Dollar is listed online as having that address.

The individual was later pronounced dead at the scene, the tweet said.

The identity of the victim and cause of death were not immediately released.